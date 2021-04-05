Jamaica set for historic CGF eqUIP Internship appointment

Jamaica will hit another historic sporting landmark when the country becomes the first Caribbean nation to be engaged in the eqUIP Internship programme with the appointment of an accounting officer this year.

The programme has been up and running under the auspices of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation (CSF) since September 2014 within Europe and Africa, with over 60 placements in 18 different Commonwealth Games Associations (CGA) so far.

Ryan Brathwaite, regional development officer, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), expressed enthusiasm about the first-time regional partnership.

“The Commonwealth Sport Foundation is very excited to be launching its Commonwealth Youth Sport Leaders Programme [eqUIP] within the Caribbean region. We are elated to launch this pilot in collaboration with the Jamaica Commonwealth Games Association [which is functioned by the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA)] and look forward to the recruitment of a young aspiring Commonwealth leader,” said Brathwaite.

The eqUIP Internship seeks to assist CGAs in the development of their organisational capacity through the appointment of interns from local tertiary educational institutions. Each CGA (in this instance the JOA) and the local university work together to identify CGA development objectives and projects that interns will complete.

The programme is, however, far more than just the placement of interns into CGAs; this is only one element in a larger programme that focuses on building CGA capacity and capability.

“They will spend the next 12 months at the JOA delivering special projects and strengthening the capacity of the CGA, while continuing to develop their skills to further enhance their personal and professional development,” Brathwaite informed.

Last year, the island's apex body for sport, the JOA, initiated its own internship programme, which also focuses on capacity-building for its members in developing proposals for sponsorship and plans around other critical organisational elements that facilitate a corporate structure.

Secretary general of the JOA, Ryan Foster, said: “The Jamaica Olympic Association will continue to find avenues to develop and create opportunities for our members to not only earn, but to also make a meaningful contribution to sport development and the improvement of the overall governance of the association.

“The field of accounting was chosen as it was seen as a key strategic avenue to strengthen the overall corporate governance and financial compliance of the association and to continue our theme 'Business Unusual',” Foster added. “Financial governance has been a major thrust of the JOA and recently our internal controls were tested by our external auditors KPMG and by PWC [PricewaterhouseCoopers], through the IOC [International Olympic Committee].”

It is in this critical area of accounting that the CSF/JOA appointee will be engaged under the eqUIP Internship programme and based at the JOA's headquarters on Cunningham Avenue in Kingston.

The accounting officer will provide general accounting and financial governance support to the CGA (JOA), assisting the association to monitor and maintain good corporate governance and financial compliance amongst its members.

Duties include ensuring compliance of its members with established accounting and financial laws and guidelines; managing grant funding awarded to members of the CGA (JOA); assisting with budget preparation and monitoring expenditures within the JOA membership; preparing financial statements and reports; reconciling accounting records and verifying invoice payments; investigating discrepancies and recommending solutions; and participating in all workshops and submitting reports according to the eqUIP Internship programme.

Applicants were required to send a cover letter and resume to EquipInternship@gmail.com by March 30, 2021 and those selected for an interview will receive a reply. To apply, one must possess a bachelor's degree in accounting/finance; proficiency in the use of accounting software to include QuickBooks; advanced computer skills with proficiency at Microsoft Excel; strong analytical and problem-solving skills; and meticulous in the analysis and execution of tasks.

“We look forward to welcoming the successful applicant who will join this global Commonwealth programme and who will no doubt add enormous value to the CGA and the wider Commonwealth Sports Movement and make a positive contribution to their community through sport,” Brathwaite remarked.