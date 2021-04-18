Jamaica suffer heavy loss to Nicaragua in basketball WCup qualifiers

Jamaica's two-game winning run at the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 CONCENCABA Pre Qualifiers in San Salvador, El Salvador came to an end yesterday as they went down to a heavy 92-54 loss to a well rested Nicaragua team.

The Jamaicans, who were playing a third consecutive day after contrasting wins over Costa Rica and Guyana, appeared fatigued and offered little resistance, managing just 11 points in the first quarter after failing to score for almost the first four minutes of the game.

Despite yesterday's loss, Jamaica still lead the standings with five points and are remain in the running for one of the three spots from the event through to the second round of pre-qualifying to be held in July.

Jamaica had followed up on Thursday's close two-point (69-67) win over Costa Rica with a come-from-behind blow out 107-87 win over Guyana on Friday, while Nicaragua had beaten Guyana 84-73 in their first game then had a day off on Friday before playing yesterday.

Jamaica will rest today before ending the tournament against hosts El Salvador tomorrow

El Salvador lost to Costa Rica on Friday and played Guyana in the late game last night.

Yesterday, Warren Williams led Jamaica with 24 points and nine rebounds, Marcel Robinson scored eight points and Michael Rogers scored six while Omari Johnson, who had led the scoring in the two previous games was held scoreless in 27 minutes.

Four Nicaraguan players scored in double digits, led by Jared Ruiz' game-high 26, nine rebounds and five assists, while Norchad Omier had a double-double 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Friday's win over Guyana gave Jamaica breathing room in the standings and boosted their quest to advance despite a slow start. They took over the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, leading 47-42 at the half and were up 78-57 at the end of the third quarter.

Omari Johnson led the Jamaican scoring for the second straight game, getting 26 points, while Marcel Robinson scored 21 and Romaine Thomas added 18 points.

