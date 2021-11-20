Jamaica to host 49th edition of Junior Carifta Games

The Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA) has confirmed the hosting of the 49th Junior Carifta Track and Field Games, scheduled for Kingston, April 16-18, 2022.

The opportunity to host was at short notice as original hosts, Guyana, were unable to.

The event has also been sanctioned by the Government of Jamaica, through the office of the minister of sport. The event is expected to attract close to 650 athletes from 27 countries and an additional 150 officials are also slated to attend the meet. Competition will be in Under-17 and Under-20 categories for male and female.

Meanwhile, the Games will be managed by a local organising committee already in place and will be chaired by president of the Pan Am Games Technical Commission and immediate past president of the Jamaica Olympic Association Mike Fennell. JAAA's Honorary Secretary Marie Tavares will act as general manager.

An expert team of sport officials in key areas has been assembled to manage the event. That team has already met, and plans are well under way. Chairman Fennell is confident that they can successfully host the games despite having many setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several milestones are to be celebrated next year. These include the Games' 50th year, Jamaica's 60th year of independence and the host federation, JAAA, 90 years in operation.

President of the JAAA Garth Gayle said “the opportunity to host under these kinds of milestones is a tremendous opportunity for Jamaica to host some of the best sporting talent from the region to the world. This event will also offer some insight on what competition from this region could look like at the 18th World Athletics Championships, scheduled for Eugene, Oregon in July 2022”.

Gayle noted that “the number of other international events which will follow allows the Carifta Games to signal that the youth from the region are ready for competition; that sport is ready and open for business; and Jamaica will host the 800+ people from all over in a safe and secure environment”.

This is the eighth time that Jamaica would host the event since 1972, and has topped the medal table 43 of the 48 times the event has been held.

Jamaica's offer to step in to host the event also has the blessings of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) which has oversight for track and field in this region. NACAC President Mike Sands is expected to visit the island early next year for a venue inspection.

The estimated cost to host the competition is J$150 million.