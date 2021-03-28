PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS: JAMAICA VS USA

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS: JAMAICA VS USASunday, March 28, 2021
|
Photo 1: USA forward Josh Sargent (left) and Jamaica defender Michael Hector battle for possession.
Photo 2: Jamaica forward Chavany Willis (centre) and USA defender Reggie Cannon (left) vie for possession while Jamaica mid-fielder Kasey Palmer watches the action.
Photo 3: Reggae Boy Andre Gray retrieves the ball out of the back of the net after his team scored against the USA.
Photo 4: Jamaica defender Ethan Pinnock (left) puts in a challenge on USA midfielder Christian Pulisic.
Photo 5: Jamaica goalkeeper Jeadine White kicks out the ball during the friendly international against the USA at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, on Thursday. USA won 4-1.
Photo 6: Jamaica midfielder Kasey Palmer (right) gets away from the USA's Kellyn Acosta.
