GOLDEN GIRLS

JAMAICA ended the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, on a high on Sunday as the women's 4x400m team created an upset to win the gold medal with a gritty performance.

The Jamaicans closed out the three-day championships with three medals.

The Jamaican team of Junelle Bromfield, Janieve Russell, Roneisha McGregor and individual 400m bronze medallist Stephenie Ann McPherson produced a brilliant 3:28.40 minutes to win Jamaica's second gold in the women's 4x400m, to go along with three previous silver medals.

Triple jumper Kimberly Williams produced a personal best 14.62m performance to take the bronze medal, adding to McPherson's third place in the 400m on Saturday.

Jamaica had won two medals — both of them silver — in the most recent staging in Birmingham, United Kingdom in 2018 as the country ended 12th on the medals table and third in the placing tables with 40 points.

Ethiopia topped the table with nine — four gold, three silver and two bronze — followed by the United States who won 19 in total — three gold, seven silver and nine bronze — with Belgium in third position with two gold medals.

The USA topped the placing tables with 177 points while Ethiopia were next with 76.

Paul Francis, head coach of the Jamaica team, said despite initial doubt in some quarters about the strength of the unit, the athletes mostly performed well.

“We have had very, very good performances all around from what many people anticipated was a weak team,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have had personal bests from our female sprinters, which augurs well for the outdoors. We have got [a] personal best from Kimberly Williams to get a bronze in the triple jump; we had a personal best 50.79 seconds from Stephenie Ann McPherson for bronze in the 400m.”

There were, however, some disappointments, he said.

“Christopher Taylor being injured [was a disappointment] but we got a great team effort in the women's 4x400m, and even Tiffany James who ran in the first round. So, basically we were disappointed with [Natoya] Goule not making the podium in the 800m but at this point we are very happy and we are happy that we can make the nation happy — and I just want to say thanks for all the support.”

Jamaica had qualified for the finals of the women's 4x400m with the slowest time of the six teams that advanced from the first round, but McPherson was brought in for James-Rose and never trailed in the race. It was Jamaica's first gold at the World Indoors since Omar McLeod was first in the men's 60m hurdles in 2016 in Portland, Oregon.

Bromfield and McGregor were part of the Jamaican team that won silver at last year's Olympic Games, and their experience showed in a masterful display of indoor relay execution.

Bromfield handed over first to Russell who opened up a gap on the field before passing the baton to McGregor who, despite having the gap narrowed considerably, never panicked. And when she handed over to McPherson, it was all but over.

It was the second World Indoor 4x400m relay medal for McPherson, who was part of the team that won silver in 2014 in Poland.

The Netherlands were second in 3:28.57 and Poland third in 3:28.59.

In the morning session, Williams won her third medal for her fourth World Indoor Championships during a battle with Maryna Bekh-Romanchuck of Ukraine, who took the silver medal with a mighty personal best 14.74m effort in the final round.

They were, however, always fighting for the minor medals after super star Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela's had a superb competition, breaking her own World Indoors record with a mark of 15.74m.

All four of her legal jumps were over the 15.00m mark as she beat her previous personal best 14.43 set last year in Spain.

Williams, who closed the gap on the Jamaican national record 14.84m held by Trecia Kay Smith, added to the silver medal she won in Birmingham in 2018 and bronze in Sopot, Poland, in 2014.

Williams started the competition well with a 14.59m jump in the first round that kept her in the top three as she battled Ukrainian Bekh-Romanchuck who was in eighth position before her final-round effort.

Medal favourite Goule-Toppin finished fourth in the women's 800m final, just out of the medal frame, after leading most of the race.

Goule-Topping, who was in the final for the first time during her third World Indoor Championships, controlled the pace of the race as she led for three of the four laps but faded at the end, clocking 2:01.18 after breaking her own national record with 1:58.46 last month in France.

American Ajee Wilson, who surged to the front of the race at the start of the final lap, won with a season's best 1:59.09. Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu was second with her season's best 2:00.54, and Uganda's 2019 World Champion Halimah Nakaayi was third with 2:00.66 minutes.

Ronald Levy, the other Jamaican who competed today, failed to advance to the semi-finals in the men's 60m hurdles after running a season's best 7.75 seconds in his first-round heat.