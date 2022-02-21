Jamaican 400m world lead for Barnes at JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series

FORMER Manchester High school DaCosta Cup star Zandrion Barnes ran an outdoor, Jamaican, world-leading and personal best 45.99s to win the men's 400m final at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Administration (JAAA)/Sports Development Foundation (SDF) Jubilee Series at National Stadium on Saturday.

Barnes, whose 400m times have been trending downwards since last year, has been focused solely on running since taking up a track and field scholarship at G C Foster College of Physical Education & Sport, and has certainly added his name to the 400m conversation in the country.

Running in the final heat of six, Barnes had to stave off the challenge of Malik James-King of Legacy Athletics to win the race after the two battled down the home stretch. James-King ran a second personal best of 46.67 in as many weeks as he, too, continues to show improvement over the one-lap event. Terry Thoma of Racers Track Club was third in 46.99.

Barnes pocketed $50,000 for his troubles as the 400m was one of two events labelled as premium events at the meet and to which prize money was attached. James-King received $30,000 while Thomas received $20,000.

The athlete, who could hardly walk after crossing the line, admitted to feeling overwhelmed at dipping below 46 seconds for the first time.

“It was very overwhelming. I knew that it would be produced and I just came out and executed and finished the race. I expected to go a little bit lower but I am still grateful for the 45. I am excited and feeling very good,” he said after recovering.

Barnes was surrounded and embraced by joyous teammates when his time came up on the stadium clock as they revelled in his success — something not lost on the sophomore.

“I am very grateful for them; we train day in day out. They know how it feels to be training under Coach [Maurice] Wilson. It feels good to come out here and make the time that coach expected all along,” said Barnes.

He has high hopes for the rest of the season, with national representation key among them.

“I want to stay healthy, continue to put God first, keep on training hard, listen to my coach, and make as many teams as possible.”

He is also hoping that the Jubilee Series will remain on the local track and field calendar for years to come.

“It is very good for developing athletes like me and I think it should continue year on year.”

The second meet in the series will be held some time in May.

— Dwayne Richards