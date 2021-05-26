Jamaican Brett's third goal in vain as wasteful Legion lose

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — Jamaican Neco Brett scored his third goal of the season, but Birmingham Legion squandered a plethora of chances to slump to their second defeat in four matches with a 2-1 loss to San Antonio FC in the United Soccer League last weekend.

Playing at Toyota Field in San Antonio on Saturday, the 29-year-old netted in injury time at the end with the game already gone, after Colombian Santiago Patiño had scored in the first minute and Jordan Perruzza in the 81st for the hosts.

The defeat left Birmingham fifth in the Central Division on four points while San Antonio moved up to second in the Mountain Division on seven points, with their second victory in four outings.

The visitors had the worst possible start when Jose Callegos danced into the 18-yard box and fired off a shot which was partially blocked by centre back Phanuel Kavita and goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel, only for Patiño to net the rebound from close range.

Birmingham came close to finding the equaliser when Eli Crognale struck the post in the seventh minute with a 22-yard shot and then again when JJ Williams blasted his volley against the crossbar in the 24th minute.

Van Oekel kept his side from falling further behind in the 58th with a brilliant close range save to deny Marcus Epps but could do little to stop Perruzza's scuffed shot after centre half Mathieu Deplagne nodded down a sweeping cross into the box.

San Antonio 'keeper Matt Cardone then pulled off a double save in the first minute of injury time to first deny substitute Daigo Kobayashi and then left back Ryan James, who is of Jamaican descent.

Birmingham finally found the nets in the fourth of seven added minutes, Brett nodding in at the far post after James, at the near post, parried full back Jonathan Dean's diagonal cross across the goal-mouth.

In a dramatic finish, Anderson Asiedu almost snatched a point for Birmingham with seconds left, but Cardone pushed away the Ghanaian's 18-yard drive.

At Al Lang Stadium in St Petersburg, Florida, Turks and Caicos International Billy Forbes got on the scoresheet but failed to prevent Miami FC from a 2-1 defeat to Tampa Rowdies.

Steevan Dos Santos put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute before 30-year-old Forbes produced a fine individual effort on the right-side of the box to level in the 38th minute.

Rowdies missed a hatful of chances before a handball in the area gifted them the winner in the 79th minute, Sebastián Guenzatti converting the resulting penalty kick.

Miami FC lie fourth in the Atlantic Division on six points from two wins and two defeats while Rowdies top the group after winning all four of their outings.