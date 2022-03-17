Jamaican flag to fly at World Bowls Indoor Championships

Jamaica will compete in the 2022 World Bowls Indoor Championships to be held at the City & County of Bristol Indoor Bowling Club, Bristol, England, April 25-29, said Jamaica Lawn Bowls.

According to a release from the local association, Robert Simpson and Maureen Caesar will represent Jamaica and the pair will participate in the men's singles, women's singlesm and mixed pairs disciplines.

The release also said the championships would “see the debut of our partnership with Kukri to outfit the Jamaica Lawn Bowls with apparel for competition and merchandise”.

Jamie Williams, sales director, Kukri Sports North America, was quoted to have said: “'Our design team was incredibly excited to work with the instantly recognisable colours of Jamaica, and we are confident that we will be able to create a unique identity for the players and supporters that they can be proud of. We are committed to growing our footprint within the Caribbean and so we are looking forward to seeing the product on athletes at local and international events moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Horane Brown, president of Jamaica Lawn Bowling Association Ltd said: “This is a significant commercial deal for the Jamaica Lawn Bowling Association to partner with Kukri Sports. As we move forward in developing the sport of lawn bowls this puts us on the perfect path for growth showcasing Brand Jamaica designs .”

— Paul Reid