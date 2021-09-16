Jamaican Forbes, Haitian François net braces in impressive wins

TAMPA, Florida (CMC) — Reggae Boy Kenardo Forbes and Haiti international Christiano François both netted braces to inspire their respective sides to emphatic victories in the United Soccer League last weekend.

The 33-year-old Forbes scored his second-half double at Highmark Stadium as Pittsburgh Riverhounds crushed Loudoun United FC 5-0, while François found the mark in each half at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis as Miami FC brushed aside Memphis 901 FC, 2-0.

With the victory, Riverhounds won their fourth in five outings and remained unbeaten in six, to be second in the Atlantic Division on 47 points, two points behind leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Miami FC, meanwhile, won their third in five appearances to be unbeaten in eight, leaving them third on 41 points in the same division.

Playing in Upstate New York, Todd Wharton gave Riverhounds a 20th minute lead, which remained intact at the second-half break.

Forbes got his first in the 58th minute with a spectacular left-footed volley from 10 yards while on the run before grabbing his second and fifth of the game, eight minutes from the end after Russell Cicerone (75th) and Thomas Williamson (80th) had stretched the lead further.

Ezra Armstrong picked out Forbes just inside the 18-yard box, the forward curling a superb shot past goalkeeper Jonathan Mennell in at the far post for his sixth goal of the season.

The 28-year-old François grabbed his share of the spotlight in the American south, scoring in the 32nd and 50th minutes to extend Miami's impressive recent form.

He put the visitors ahead just following the half-hour mark when Janos Loebe fired a low shot into the crowded box, the rebound falling to François who slammed home from 11 yards.

And he was on target again for his seventh goal of the season, five minutes following the resumption from the break, finishing off a slick move started by Turks and Caicos International Billy Forbes.

Another Jamaican Kevon Lambert also tasted success, scoring in the 31st minute at the Dignity Health Sports Park – formerly the StubHub Centre — as Phoenix Rising FC edged LA Galaxy II, 4-3.