Jamaican Jevani Brown released by Colchester

LONDON, England (CMC) — Leading goalscorers Callum Harriott, a Guyana international, and former Young Reggae Boyz attacking midfielder Jevani Brown are both looking for new clubs after being released by English League Two club Colchester United.

The pair, who joined the Essex outfit in 2019, are among 11 players let go after a disappointing season in which the club flirted with relegation to the fifth-tier National League before finishing 20th of 24 teams.

“There's not many we're retaining for next season and there is an exciting opportunity for some new players to come in. There's going to be a fair bit of movement this year,” new Head Coach Hayden Mullins said.

Brown, 26, started the season with a bang, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, including seven in the league. He bagged two hat-tricks in a week, but failed to add to his tally after November.

In February he was told by then Head Coach Steve Ball that he had to work hard to force his way back into Colchester's squad.

“There's definitely a feeling of disappointment at leaving Colchester,” said Brown who previously played for Colchester's rivals, Cambridge United.

“I had an option on my contract but the club said that they probably wouldn't take it up.

“Having not played as much in the last few months, maybe I was thinking my time might have been coming to an end.”

Harriott, meanwhile, scored nine goals — all in the league.

The 27-year-old, who received his first call-up to the Guyana Jaguars in 2019, said: “It's been a roller coaster of a year for us all and I've loved fighting every game with this [Colchester] team.

“My time has come to an end. Good luck to Hayden as the new manager.”

Harriott also featured for Charlton Athletic and Reading over the last decade.