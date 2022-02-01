Jamaican jumper Luke Brown leaps to school record

JAMAICA'S Luke Brown established a new programme record at the University of Kentucky on the weekend when he jumped 16.06m in the men's triple jump at the Rod McCravy Memorial indoors meet.

Brown, who won the triple jump at the JAAA Junior Championships last year, was not the only Jamaican winner at the meet as Baylor Univerity's Ackera Nugent took the women's 60m hurdles event.

There were also wins for Kemba Nelson of the Univerity of Oregon, Winsome Harris of the University of Nebraska, Kavina Kerr of Kansas State University, Chevannie Hanson of Texas A&M, and Romaine Beckford of South Florida.

The former Jamaica College jumper Brown was second in the event but broke the school record set in 1997 by Dwight Phillips as another forner Jamaica College jumper, Safin Wills, was sixth in 15.47m while representing Purdue.

Former Kingston College jumper Shaquille Lowe was third in the long jump with an indoor personal best 7.31m for Ohio State, while Brown was fourth with 7.24m.

Nugent won all three of her races in the 60m hurdles, winning the final in 7.96 seconds after running 7.93 seconds in the semis and 8.02 seconds in the first round.

Harris, the former St Elizabeth Technical standout, won the women's 60m hurdles at the Adidas Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska, running 8.56 seconds in the final.

There were second-place finishes for athletes from the University of South Dakota — Daniella Anglin who cleared 1.75m in the high jump for the fouth time this season; Brithon Senior in the men's 60m hurdles in 7.82 seconds; and Annalee Robinson in the women's 400m in 55.74 seconds.

Former Edwin Allen jumper Lotavia Brown of Nebraska was third in the triple jump in 11.75m while Terol Wilson was fourth in the men's long jump with 7.19m.

Nelson, the NCAA indoor champion last year, ran a season's best 7.16 seconds to win the 60m at the Arkansas Razorback Invitational while Rosealee Cooper of Mississippi State was second in the 60m hurdles in a personal best 8.12 seconds, under her previous best of 8.15 seconds and the second-best ever for her school.

Phillip Lemonious of the University of Arkansas ran a season's best 7.81 seconds for the men's 60m hurdles while Devonte Burnett, who ran a personal best 6.64 seconds in the semi-finals of the men's 60m, clocked 6.66 seconds in the finals for third place.

Apalos Edwards of Louisiana State was third in the men's triple jump with 15.68m.

At the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at the University of Louisville, Beckford won the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.10m.

World Under-20 medallist Kavian Kerr kept up his great start to life at Kansas State, running a personal best 7.56 seconds to win the men's 60m at the Texas Tech Open.

Former Edwin Allen runner Chevannie Hanson of Texas A&M won the men's 400m in a personal best 46.51 seconds, with Leonardo Ledgister of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi placing eighth in 47.60 seconds.

Lamara Distin lost a high jump competition for the first time this year, placing second in the event in 1.85m, while Taisha Pryce of Kansas State also placed second with 6.54m though her event was the long jump.

Michaela Lewis of Texas Tech was third in the women's 800m in 2:09.85 seconds.

Former Kingston College star Wayne Pinnock made his long-overdue first appearance in a long jump competition when he placed third at the Clemson University Bob Pollock Invitational with 7.92m, behind University of Tennessee teammate Carey McLeod who was second with 7.96m.

Shantae Foreman of Clemson University was fourth in the women's long jump with 6.24m, ninth best all time for the university, and also had a personal best 1.77m for second in the high jump.

Clemson athletes Daniel Cope was second in the men's weight throw with a mark of 20.61m; Marie Forbes was third in the women's weight throw with 19.18m; Dashinelle Dyer ran a personal best 6.65 seconds in the men's 60m; and Tarees Rhoden was fourth in the men's 800m in 1 minute 50.25 seconds.

— Paul Reid