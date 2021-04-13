Jamaican Junior College athletes score four wins at Masked Rider Open

JAMAICAN Junior College athletes were in fine form winning four events at Saturday's Texas Tech University's Masked Rider Open in Lubbock, Texas, as the outdoor track and field season picked up in intensity.

High jumper Romaine Beckford extended his lead at the top of the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) rankings, long jump leader Shakwon Coke won his event, while 800m runners Tyrese Reid and Kayan Green both ran college personal bests to take over the lead in their events.

South Plains College star Beckford, the former Buff Bay High Champs winner, cleared a college outdoors best 2.17m to win the high jump while Coke of Barton Community College took the long jump with 7.89m (1.3m/s) after an 8.16m effort recently.

Reid, who was second in the national indoors championships 800m, raced to a one-minute, 50.61-second clocking to win the two-lap race and take over the lead NJCAA rankings as former St Elizabeth Technical High School runner Jauavney James of Western Texas clocked 1:59.34 minutes.

Green, of Barton County, recorded a 2:08.72-minute time as Shadae Findlay of Western Texas was sixth in 2:15.94 minutes, Sasha Brown of Barton ran 2:18.83 minutes, and Latifa Pinnock of Western Texas also ran 2:19.53 minutes.

Barton County's Annia Ashley took over the NJCAA lead in the high jump after placing third with 1.76m while her teammate Nia Robinson, who was fifth in the meet with 1.71m, took over third in the rankings.

Lashanna Graham, the leader in the 400m hurdles, moved into second place in the 400m after running a personal best 53.72 seconds for third, Annakay Allen of South Plains was seventh in a college personal best 56.45 seconds, while Cemore Donald also of South Plains ran 56.67 seconds.

Susan Francis of New Mexico Junior College was eighth in the women's triple jump with 11.90m (0.0m/s) after registering 5.71m (0.0)m/s) in the long jump.

Her teammates Kimeone McLeod and Miosha Barnes were fifth in the 110m hurdles in 13.81 seconds (0.9m/s) and fourth in the 400m hurdles in 1:02.69 minutes, respectively, while Shevoie Reid of South Plains was fifth in the men's 400m in 47.13 seconds.