Jamaican long jumper sparkles at Texas A&M University

Former Garvey Maceo and Kingston College jumper Carey McLeod has continued his relentless assault on the long jump after he won the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoors Championships event with a personal best 8.34m (1.5m/s) at Texas A&M University on Friday night.

McLeod, who attends the University of Tennessee and who has made the qualifying marks in both the long and triple jumps, moved into the number two spot in the world behind American JuVaughn Harrison's 8.4m.

He trailed the field going into the final round with a best of 7.95m before he uncorked his monster jump, breaking his own former best of 8.21m, as well as the Tennessee programme record, and is now number four on the all-time Jamaican list.

McLeod's mark is just outside Alain Bailey's 8.35m on the Jamaican list as World champion Tajay Gayle holds the national record with 8.69m and James Beckford is number two with 8.62m.

Meanwhile, former Cornwall College jumper Owayne Owens, of the University of Virginia, won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) men's triple jump on Friday with 15.97m (0.5m/s).

Owens, who also won the ACC indoors title and was sixth at the national championships, trailed in third place after the first three jumps, but took over the lead for good in the fourth round with 15.86m (2.0m/s) and never looked back.

Former Jamaica College jumper Clayton Brown, of the University of Florida, was third in the SEC men's high jump on Thursday with a season's best 2.24m.

Nayoka Clunis was fifth in the women's hammer throw for the University of Tennessee with 64.56m, while Philippe Barnett of the University of Minnesota was fourth in the men's hammer throw at the Big10 Conference with 66.70m with just one legal throw.

— Paul Reid