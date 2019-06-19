Photo: JAMAICAN PRIDE

Reggae Girlz's World Cup journey ends with 4-1 defeat to Australia

Jamaican players encircle Havana Solaun in celebration after the latter scored Jamaica's only goal at the Fifa Women's World Cup in a 1-4 defeat to Australia in their final Group C match at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, central-eastern France, yesterday. (Photo: AFP)

