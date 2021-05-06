Jamaican trio in winning form at NCAA weekend meets

Throwers Nayoka Clunis and Roje Stona, as well as sprinter Delano Dunkly were Jamaican winners over the past weekend in their respective meets as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season moves towards the Conference championships.

Clunis threw a personal best 65.03m to win the Women's hammer throw at the Tennessee Challenge where Stona of Clemson University won the men's discus, while Duinkley ran a personal best 10.57 seconds (0.3m/s) at University of Georgia.

There were also wins and personal best performnances for Karayme Bartley in the 400m at the Texas Tech Corky Invitational and Andrenette Knight in the women's 100m hurdles at Virginia Grand Prix.

Clunis took over second place on the University of Tennessee all-time Women's hammer throw charts, only behind record holder Stamatia Scarvelis who threw 69.10m in 2018 and also had a 63.20m effort.

The former Excelsior thrower also took second place in the shot put with 15.99m, while Danielle Sloley of Clemson was seventh with 14.37m, two weeks after she threw a personal best 5.10m.

Stona won his event with 59.19m as he remained in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

After his personal best 20.49 seconds last weekend, Texas Technical's Bartley won the men's 400m on his home track in 45.84 seconds — his fastest time in two years.

Former Kingston College runner Shevoie Reid of South Plains College was third in 47.05 seconds.

Dunkley, the former Jamaica College runner, won the men's 100m at the the Torrin Lawrence Memorial at Spec Towns Track at the University of Georgia, running 10.57 (0.3m/s), just one hundredth of a second off the in the Southeastern Conference.

Knight, who is better known for her exploits over the 400m hurdles, continues to improve in the sprint version winning the Virginia Grand Prix in a new lifetime best 13.37 (1.3m/s), moving up to third place on the University of Virginia charts.

At the same meet, former St Jago runner Kayla Bonnick of the University of Virginia was second in the women's 100m, running 11.62 (1.4m/s) and just edging Kiara Grant of Norfolk State (11.73 seconds).

Owayne Owens was also second in the men's long jump with a best mark of 7.43m (0.3m/s).

There were wins for Gabrielle Bailey and Abigail Mullings at the West Virginia Mountaineer Twilight meet; Bailey of Kent State University won her second meet of the week, taking the women's shot put with 16.38m while Mullings won the high jump with a life time best of 1.72m.

Daszay Freeman of the University of Arkansas ran a personal best 12.93 seconds (0.9m/s) for third place at the LSU Invitational, third best all times at the Fayetteville school.

Phillip Lemonious also of Arkansas was third in the men's 110m hurdles in a personal best 13.62 seconds (-0.3), edging compatriot Damion Thomas of LSU 13.68 seconds.

Another Arkansas Razorback Jeremy Farr ran 47.13 seconds in the men's 400m, while Chantz Sawyers of the University of Florida clocked 47.45 seconds.

At the University of Arizona Desert Heat Classic, two Jamaicans running for the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) were in the top three of the men's 400m, Sean Bailey second with 45.66 seconds and Chevannie Hanson 45.86 seconds.

Terice Steen of New Mexico State, the Western Athletics Conference leader, was fourth in the women's 400m hurdles in 59.53 seconds while former Kingston College runner Jevaughn Powell of UTEP ran a personal best 20.70 seconds (-0.2m/s) for second in the men's 200m

Amanda Carty of Arizona State was second in the women's long jump with 6.39m (0.4m/s).

Stacey-Ann Williams of the University of Texas had two top top finishes at the Texas Invitational in Austin, she was second in the 400m in 51.63 seconds and then eighth in the 200m in 23.06 seconds (1.8m/s) just behind teammate Kevona Davis -23.02 seconds (2.1m/s).

Davis also ran 11.52 seconds (-0.3m/s) for the 100m.