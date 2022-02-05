Jamaican Williams to serve as fourth umpire in ICC final

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — International umpire Jacqueline Williams will further entrench herself in history when she becomes the first female umpire to feature in an International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup on Saturday.

The Jamaican will serve as the fourth official in the contest between India and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where the on-field umpires will be Roland Black of Ireland and Asif Yaqoob of Pakistan, with Rashid Riaz of Pakistan as the television umpire.

Williams, 45, entered the history books when she became the first woman to stand in an Under-19 World Cup match earlier in the historic campaign, which got underway last month.

“For me to be involved it has been a very humbling feeling and something that will be a highlight of my career,” Williams said ahead of Saturday's game.

“I'm particularly excited about this tournament, and I'm ready to embrace everything; there is a lot to learn.

“I'm very elated to be given these opportunities. I will take the opportunities to further develop myself as an umpire and I'm hoping my involvement will strengthen the interest of more women and girls to get involved in a career in officiating, be it in cricket and any other sport.”

On Friday, Williams was also in the third place play-off between Afghanistan and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, when she served as television umpire.

She has garnered plenty experience, already standing in five men's One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 13 men's T20 Internationals (T20Is), 17 Women's ODIs and 40 Women's T20Is.

“Jacqueline has some exceptional qualities which allowed her to progress over the years,” said West Indies umpires' coach, Peter Nero.

“She is committed, a student of the game, and determined to be the best she can be. Her appointments over the years were very deserving because of her work ethics, time, and application.

“Her passion for the game of cricket is one of her pillars. In training she is meticulous and very attentive to details.

An excellent ambassador for the game, officiating, and the region, assisting others to develop anywhere possible. We congratulate her.”