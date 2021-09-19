Jamaican Young misses out at ITTF Youth Champs

Jamaican Young misses out at ITTF Youth ChampsSunday, September 19, 2021
JAMAICA'S Solesha Young missed out on a chance to make it to the round of 16 when she went down 1-4 to Alandra Rodriquez of Puerto Rico in the round of 32 in the girls' Under-19 individual singles match at the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan American Youth Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Friday.
Young, the current Jamaica women's singles champion, went down in five sets in the best of seven to her Puerto Rican opponent. Young lost the first three sets to Rodriquez, 3-11, 9-11, 3-11, as the Puerto Rican took a 3-0 lead. The Jamaican champion, however, won the fourth set 11-6, but lost the fifth set 7-11 and wa eliminated.
Prior to advancing to the round of 32 encounter against her Puerto Rican conqueror, Young reached the round of 32 on Wednesday, edging out Jerusalen Flores from Chile 3-2 in the best-of-five sets.
The Jamaican played extremely well, winning the first two sets and taking a 2-0 lead and needed to win only one more set to clinch the match. However, the Chilean fought back strongly to win the next two sets, 11-9, 11-7, to tie the game at 2-2.
However, the deciding fifth set was an interesting battle between both players, who were looking to advance to the round of 32, but Young battled gallantly to win the set 11-9 and to win the match 3-2.
Meanwhile, in the Under-15 mixed doubles round of 32, the Jamaican pair of Rasheed Clarke and Tsenaye Lewis were beaten 0-3 by the Dominican Republican pair of Ramon Vila and Shary Munoz.
The Dominican Republic pair won a close first set 12-10, before going on to win the second and third sets, 11-5, 11-5, to win the match and in the process advanced into the round of 16.
— Gerald Reid
