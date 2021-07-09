Jamaicans begin hunt at NACAC Under-18, Under-23 championships

Jamaicans will commence their medal hunt at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 championships that starts this morning at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Jamaican athletes are expectd to be in at last 17 finals today — 10 in the Under-23 age group and seven in the Under-18 — at the three-day championships that will run through to Sunday. The Jamaican team will be seeking to match the 38 medals they won in 2019 when the event was held in Queretaro, Mexico.

There will be five sessions, two each Friday and Saturday and one on Sunday morning.

The original team was named last week, but according to Team Manager Keith Wellington, “there has been some adjustments” with at least one member of the Under-23 team, sprinter Davonte Burnett, withdrawing due to injuries.

There have been at least three additions in sprint hurdler Jordani Woodley, female discus thrower Shamella Donaldson and male triple jumper Owayne Owens to the Under-23 team.

According a release from the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), the team was upbeat and looking forward to the competition after a long layoff.

“This is the first national team that will be participating, representing the country in the past 16, 17 months and so I think that many of our athletes are looking forward to this competition,” Wellington was quoted to have said as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 Carifta Games off the calendar and pushed the Olympics and the World Under-20 Championships into 2021.

The track finals that are down to be decided today include the 100m and 400m hurdles in all four categories, Under-23 male and female and Under-18 male and female.

The first rounds are set for today's morning session with the final set for the afternoon session, while the semi-finals of the 400m are also set to be decided today.

The field events that are down to be decided today are in the Under-23 category — women's high jump, both male and female discus throw, men's triple jump, male and female shot put.

The field event finals in the junior section will be both discus throw and boys' triple jump.

