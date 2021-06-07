Jamaicans cop three NCAA Div 2 outdoor titles

Jamaican Rajindra Campbell of Missouri Southern University won the men's discus throw and shot put titles at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division Two outdoor championship that was held at Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan, recently.

Jamaicans won three titles as former Jamaica College student Shemar Miller of Benedict College also took the men's triple jump.

On the second day of the three-day championships, Campbell, the former Kingston College and Cloud County athlete, won the discus with 55.98m and a day later he added the shot put with 19.99m.

Miller created history for Benedict College when he won the triple jump with 15.79m (0.0m/s) and became the college's first-ever NCAA national champion.

Former Kingston College track and field Captain Tarees Rhoden of Oklahoma Baptiste was fifth in the 400m in 46.98 seconds, while former Vere Technical runner Roxan Foster of American International was sixth in the 100m hurdles in 13.81 seconds.

— Paul Reid