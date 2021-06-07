Jamaicans cop three NCAA Div 2 outdoor titles

Jamaicans cop three NCAA Div 2 outdoor titlesMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Jamaican Rajindra Campbell of Missouri Southern University won the men's discus throw and shot put titles at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division Two outdoor championship that was held at Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan, recently.
Jamaicans won three titles as former Jamaica College student Shemar Miller of Benedict College also took the men's triple jump.
On the second day of the three-day championships, Campbell, the former Kingston College and Cloud County athlete, won the discus with 55.98m and a day later he added the shot put with 19.99m.
Miller created history for Benedict College when he won the triple jump with 15.79m (0.0m/s) and became the college's first-ever NCAA national champion.
Former Kingston College track and field Captain Tarees Rhoden of Oklahoma Baptiste was fifth in the 400m in 46.98 seconds, while former Vere Technical runner Roxan Foster of American International was sixth in the 100m hurdles in 13.81 seconds.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy