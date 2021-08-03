Jamaicans cruise into women's 400m semis

Jamaicans cruise into women's 400m semisTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
Jamaica's Stephenie McPherson, Candice McLeod and Roneisha McGregor cruised into the women's 400-metre semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games yesterday.
McPherson, the national champion, was comfortable in heat five, clocking 50.89 seconds for victory.
McLeod, who ran in heat four, was also dominant to cross the line first in 51.09s.
McGregor finished second (51.14s) in heat three after coming under late pressure. American veteran Allyson Felix eased to victory in that heat in 50.84s.
