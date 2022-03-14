Jamaicans Distin, Burnett claim wins at NCAA Indoors

JAMAICANS Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University and Davonte Burnett of the University of Southern California were winners on Saturday's second and final day of the NCAA Division One Indoor track and field championships at the CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Distin equalled her national indoor high jump record 1.92m as she won her first NCAA title, while Burnett ran a personal best 6.50 seconds to win the men's 60m title.

They joined former Kingston College jumper Wayne Pinnock who had won the men's long jump on Friday's first day. Pinnock equalled his indoor personal best 7.92m, just edging his former Kingston College and current University of Tennessee teammate Carey McLeod who was second with 7.91m.

Athletes or relay teams finishing in the top eight are designated All-American first team, while ninth to 16th spots are second team All-Americans.

Kemba Nelson of the University of Oregon and Ackera Nugent of Baylor University failed to defend their women's 60m and 60m hurdles titles, respectively. Both did not get past the first rounds.

Nelson, who ran 7.05 to win last year, was 12th overall after running 7.21 on Friday while Nugent was 10th overall in the 60m hurdles in 8.05 seconds. Rosealee Cooper of Mississippi State was 11th with 8.06 seconds and Daszay Freeman of Arkansas failed to finish her first-round race.

Burnett, who switched allegiances from the USA last year, lowered his previous best (6.58s) which he ran in the preliminary rounds on Friday. He is the fifth-fastest Jamaican of all time over the distance.

He held off Rikkoi Brathwaite of the University of Indiana who was second with a lifetime best 6.52. Favour Ashe of the University of Tennessee was third with 6.55.

In the women's high jump Distin beat her former teammate, Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Tyra Gittens now of the University of Texas, who cleared a season's best 1.89m for second, while Rachel Glenn of the University of South Carolina was third with 1.86m.

The former ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs gold medal winner equalled her own college-leading mark and the facility record, also held by American Chaunte Lowe.

Stacey-Ann Williams of the University of Texas was third in the women's 400m, running a lifetime best 51.49 seconds and moving up to sixth for all time on the Jamaica list, passing Kaliese Spencer.

Charokee Young of Texas A&M, who led after the first round, finished seventh with 51.61m.

Vashaun Vascianna of Texas Tech was fourth in the men's 60m hurdles, running 7.67.

There were two first-team All-Americans in the men's triple jump where Louisiana State freshman Apalos Edwards was fifth in a personal best 16.21m and Owayne Owens of the University of Virginia was eighth in 16.13m.

McLeod of Tennessee was ninth with 15.77m, Malik Cunningham of Villanova was 14th in 15.42m, and Luke Brown of the University of Kentucky was 16th with a best of 14.75m

Taishia Pryce of Kansas State was sixth in the women's long jump with 6.49m and Leone Farquharson of Cornell University was 16th with 6.08m.

Former Edwin Allen athlete Ackelia Smith of the University of Texas was seventh in the women's triple jump with a best of 13.75m, while Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa was seventh in the men's 400m in 46.50s.

Asani Hylton of Stephen F Austin University broke his own school record to place eighth in the men's heptathlon with 5851 points.

Romaine Beckford of the University of South Florida was 15th in the men's high jump with a best of 2.10m; Chevanne Hanson of Texas A&M was 12th in the men's 400m with 46.92 seconds; LaFranz Campbell of Clemson University was ninth in the men's 60m hurdles with 7.72; while Phillip Lemonious of Arkansas was 14th with 7.83.

In the women's 200m Kevona Davis of Texas was 11th in 23.39s and Joanna Reid of Arkansas was 14th with 23.48.