Jamaicans Forbes, Brett on target in victories

TAMPA, Florida (CMC) — Jamaicans Kenardo Forbes and Neco Brett both found themselves on the scoresheet last weekend as they helped fire their respective clubs to full points in the United Soccer League.

At Highmark Stadium in upstate New York Forbes netted the second-half winner, allowing Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to got the better of 10-man Hartford Athletic 2-1.

And at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Brett produced a first-half strike to lead New Mexico United's fightback as they came from behind to pull off a 2-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC.

Pittsburgh are top of the Eastern Conference as one of three teams with perfect records in their two games so far while New Mexico lie second in the Western Conference, one of four teams with a perfect two-in-two record.

Forbes, 33, a midfielder who made three appearances for the Reggae Boyz 12 years ago, scored the all-important goal in the 51st game with the contest tied 1-1.

Robert Dambrot had opened the scoring for the Riverhounds in the 12th minute when he drove home a volley from the left side of the box, after Hartford failed to clear, but then watched as Juan Carlos Obregon bundled home the equaliser from close range, five minutes before the break.

Forbes then grabbed the spotlight, smashing home from 20 yards after being teed up by fellow Jamaican Dane Kelly.

In the south, Dylan Mares put El Paso ahead in the 22nd minute but New Mexico drew level through the 29-year-old Brett in the 32nd minute, the former young Reggae Boyz forward beating the offside trap and chipping goalkeeper Evan Newton from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Tabort Etaka found the winner for New Mexico in the 66th minute, beating the advancing Newton from about eight yards.