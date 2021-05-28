James-Rose happy with progress ahead of National Championships

The clock can be a track athlete's best friend or worst nightmare and it is not uncommon to see them looking in that direction as they cross the finish line while running.

Time is crucial to athletes regardless of their stage of development or the time of the season. It helps to give guidance and often a boost in confidence, at just the right time.

Tiffany James-Rose is one such athlete who has benefitted from a confidence boost at the right time, after running a good time.

James-Rose finished third in section two of the Women's 400m at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series on Saturday in 51.66s, a time that was good enough to see her finish third overall in the event as well.

But unlike the other athletes who looked at the clock to see their time after crossing the finish line on Saturday, the Cameron Blazers athlete refused to look and only listened to the stadium announcer to call out the time, after which she gave a fist-pump in delight.

It was the second-fastest time she had run over the distance in her career and confirmation that she was on track to get to where she wants to be.

“It's the second-fastest time in my career, so I am happy,” she beamed in her post-race interview.

Having put in lots of work at training, the Mico University College graduate is proud of where she, is at the moment.

“I know I'm getting better. It was just a proud feeling to know that the training is finally showing up, so I was happy,” she said of her reaction.

The last two years have been a mixed bag, with Covid-19 throwing a wrench in her plans, as well as thousands, if not millions of other athletes.

“I had a pretty good 2019 season. [In] 2020, you know, Covid-19 came and turn everything around so, I'm back,” she declared.

Explaining that she has had to cope with injuries, even up to the start of the year, the 2016 World Junior Champion is confident that based on where she is at the moment, things will come together when they matter most.

“I had a couple of injuries in background training, even in January, but I fight through and I'm here, I'm happy and I'm ready, and I know I will perform when the time is right,” she said.

The series will prove to be a very important part of her plans over the next few weeks as she looks to deliver at the National Championships next month.

“I will use it to improve each time and I know, if I can do it now, I can do it then.”

The Women's 400m is expected to be one of the most competitive events at the National Championships in June.

— Dwayne Richards