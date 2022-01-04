Jansen grabs four as India struggle on first day of second Test

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP) — Four years after impressing Indian Captain Virat Kohli as a net bowler, Marco Jansen produced a destructive spell of bowling for South Africa on the first day of the second Test at Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Jansen, 21, a tall, left-arm fast bowler, took four for 31 as India were bowled out for 202 after winning the toss.

South Africa were 35 for one at the close.

“He's an amazing bowler,” said Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's senior bowler, of the newcomer to the fast bowling pack.

“He's like 38 metres tall [he's actually 2.03 metres] which helps, especially at the Wanderers with the extra bounce. He's a magnificent bowling all-rounder,” said Rabada.

Kohli was one of Jansen's five wickets on debut in the first Test in Centurion, which India won by 113 runs, but was absent on Monday because of an upper-back spasm.

Stand-in Captain KL Rahul top-scored with a patient 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin made a hard-hit 46 on a pitch which Rabada said had “some bounce, some pace and some nip with the grass coverage”.

Ashwin said batting first at Wanderers was a challenge. “You want to bat first. You want to come out and post a good score of 260 or 270. South Africa have posted scores of 250 at the Wanderers and dominated. Maybe we are a bit short but I am confident that with our full bowling arsenal available tomorrow, fingers crossed, we can definitely make something of this score.”

Ashwin was referring to a scare for India when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj left the field clutching his right hamstring, after pulling up in the penultimate over of the day.

“The medical staff are assessing him overnight and I am hopeful that with the history that Siraj has, he will come out tomorrow and give his best,” said Ashwin.

Jansen, who towers above most of his teammates at 2.03 metres, made the most of the steep bounce on offer at the Wanderers, troubling most of the batsmen with his pace and bounce.

When he dismissed Rahul, Jansen had the remarkable figures of two for nine in 9.5 overs. His figures were spoilt slightly by Ashwin who, almost alone of the Indian batsmen, decided attack was the best form of defence. But he played one shot too many to be Jansen's fourth victim.

Jansen and his twin brother Duan, who also went on to play first class cricket, bowled to the Indians on their 2017/18 tour and attracted the attention of Kohli.

Jansen made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians last year before gaining his first Test cap at Centurion.

Duanne Olivier, returning to the South African team after spending three years as a Kolpak player with English county Yorkshire, took three for 64, the same figures as Kagiso Rabada.

Jansen made the first breakthrough, having Mayank Agarwal caught behind after Agarwal and Rahul put on 36 in the first hour.

Olivier plunged India into trouble from which they never fully emerged by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls when the total was on 49.

South Africa again made a poor start, with Aiden Markram falling leg before wicket to Mohammed Shami for seven in the fourth over.

South African Captain Dean Elgar (11 not out) and Keegan Petersen (14 not out) survived to the close, although Petersen was dropped by wicketkeeper Risabh Pant off Jasprit Bumrah when he had 12.

“We're 1-0 down in the series. We'd like to win the series but we are not looking too far ahead,” said Olivier.

“Our focus is on this Test match. If we bat big, we'll be in a good position.”

SCOREBOARD

India, first innings

K Rahul c Rabada b Jansen 50

M Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26

C Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3

A Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0

H Vihari c Van der Dussen b Rabada 20

R Pant c Verreynne b Jansen 17

R Ashwin c Petersen b Jansen 46

S Thakur c Petersen b Olivier 0

Mohammed Shami c and b Rabada 9

J Bumrah not out 14

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1

Extras (b8, lb3, nb5) 16

Total (63.1 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Agarwal), 2-49 (Pujara), 3-49

(Rahane), 4-91 (Vihari), 5-116 (Rahul), 6-155 (Pant),

7-157 (Thakur), 8-185 (Shami), 9-187 (Ashwin)

Bowling: Rabada 17.1-2-64-3 (3nb), Olivier 17-1-64-

3 (1nb), Ngidi 11-4-26-0, Jansen 17-5-31-4 (1nb),

Maharaj 1-0-6-0

South Africa, first innings

D Elgar not out 11

A Markram lbw b Mohammed Shami 7

K Petersen not out 14

Extras (lb2, w1) 3

Total (1 wkt, 18 overs) 35

Fall of wicket: 1-14 (Markram)

Bowling: Bumrah 8-3-14-0 (1w), Mohammed Shami

6-2-15-1, Mohammed Siraj 3.5-2-4-0, Thakur 0.1-0-0-0

To bat: H van der Dussen, T Bavuma, K Verreynne, M

Jansen, K Maharaj, K Rabada, D Olivier, L Ngidi

Match situation: India are 202 all out in the first

innings.

Toss: India

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both

RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)