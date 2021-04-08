Jassett Kerr-Wilson among 5 J'can refs selected for 2021 Gold Cup

A record five local referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup starting July 10 in the United States, the Jamaica Football Federation has announced.

Among the five will be one female — Jassett Kerr-Wilson — who will be creating history as one of two female assistant referees to stand in this competition for the first time ever. The second female will be from the USA.

The male officials selected are referees Daneon Parchment and Oshane Nation, accompanied by assistant referees Nicholas Anderson and OJay Duhaney. Both Parchment and Nation completed the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) training in Costa Rica last weekend.

The quintet will now be involved in a hectic preparatory programme both locally and internationally.