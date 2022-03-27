Javain Brown out to prove point against Canadians

TORONTO, Canada — Outside of the natural urge to win as a professional, Reggae Boyz defender Javain Brown has a chip on his shoulder when Jamaica take on table-topping Canada in the World Cup football qualifier at BMO Field this afternoon.

Brown, a former high school football standout in Jamaica, plies his trade professionally for Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, which is based to Canada's south-western end.

And, with club teammates in the Canadian team, he is eager to get one up on them.

“It's a big game, plus I have teammates who play for Canada and they talk crap in training, but I try not to get into it,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.

“I'm just trying to focus and work with my Jamaican teammates to get that result and then I can say back stuff to them,” he added.

The 23-year-old player was a relentless runner up and down the right side as Jamaica finished 1-1 against El Salvador in Kingston, a match the hosts would have won had they been sharper in front of goal.

Brown made the final pass for Jamaica's equaliser, setting up Andre Gray after Eriq Zavaleta had given El Salvador an early lead.

Though pleased with his performance, he said he is somewhat off his best.

“I think I did a good job, but there is always room for improvement in certain areas. My league just started, we are only four games in, so I'm just trying to get fully fit,” he explained.

There has been plenty of chatter about the weather ahead of the clash, with minus degrees (Celsius) temperatures forecast for Toronto throughout the day.

Brown said he has urged his teammates to be brave in the face of adversity.

“The weather is an advantage for Canada, but they are also humans, so they are cold too. No one gets used to playing in cold weather… I've been here two years and it's still difficult to play in the cold.

“It's going to be difficult, especially for the [local-based] players who have never been in situations like this, but I've stated to them that it doesn't matter what weather you play in, you've got to just do your best,” he said.

While Canada (25 points) lead the eight-team regional points standing and are on the cusp of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification for the first time in over 30 years, seventh-placed Jamaica (eight points) have no chance of making it to their second finals after 1998.

Second-placed United States and third-placed Mexico, who are both on 22 points but separated by goal difference, are ahead of Costa Rica (19). Panama (18 points) are fifth, while out-of-contention El Salvador (10 points) and Honduras (four points) are sixth and last, respectively.

Only the top-three countries from the region are assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher having the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

— Sanjay Myers