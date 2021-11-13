Ball time again!

Defending champions Jamaica College had a less than ideal start to the shortened 2021 Manning Cup season, as they were held to a goalless stalemate by Calabar High in their Group A contest at the Ashenheim Stadium on Old Hope Road yesterday.

Both teams played well in patches and had their fair share of chances, particularly in the first half, forcing some decent saves from both goaltenders.

However, Calabar would have felt more hard done by the result as they dominated proceedings for most of the game, but failed to make it count, lacking the necessary sting to deliver the lethal strike.

With the point, both teams share the summit of the group, with the other teams set for action today.

Jamaica College's Head Coach Davion Ferguson welcomed the point.

“When you look at the overall flow of the game, I believe a draw is favourable, we wanted to win but the most important thing is that we didn't lose,” he said in a post-game interview.

“Having been out of football for almost two years, it was very important to get the first game out of the way. The game rust showed as we didn't get into our rhythm and that's why we drew the game. But the fact that we played so poorly by our standards and still got a point is a positive,” Ferguson added.

His counterpart David Lalor was also content with the point but still felt his team should have left with all three.

“I am happy with the point but still a bit disappointed because we got a couple of chances that we should have finished. We will learn from this, we will continue working on our transition of play, because we were a bit slow coming out of the defence. But the boys did well and I won't take anything away from them,” said Lalor.

Meanwhile, Camperdown grabbed the early advantage in Group B, following a 5-0 hammering of Dunoon Technical at Stadium East field.

Jonathan Grant are joint second in the group with Tivoli Gardens, after both registered 2-0 scorelines over Jose Marti Technical and Excelsior High, respectively, while 2019 beaten finalist St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) were held to a 2-2 stalemate by St Jago.

Yesterday's results

Jamaica College 0, Calabar 0

Camperdown 5, Dunoon Technical 0

Jonathan Grant 2, Jose Marti 0

Tivoli Gardens 2, Excelsior 0

STATHS 2, St Jago 2

Today's games

Group A

Charlie Smith vs Kingston Technical @Ashenheim Stadium 12 noon

St George's College vs Kingston High @ Ashenheim Stadium 3:00 pm

Group C

12:00pm:

Wolmer's Boys' vs St Mary College @ Stadium East 12 noon

Kingston College vs Mona @ Stadium East 3:00 pm

St Catherine vs Clan Carthy @ Prison Oval 3:00 pm