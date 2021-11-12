JC face Calabar as Manning Cup gets cracking

Champions Jamaica College (JC) will get their protracted title defence of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on the way when they go up against Calabar High at their Ashenheim Stadium starting at 3:00 pm today.

Winners of the last staging in 2019, JC were unable to stage their title defence last year after the cancellation of the competition due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. However, after an extremely long delay to the start of the season the highly anticipated schoolboy football competitions will begin.

Only 23 schools will contest this season's Manning Cup, down from 48 in 2019 as schools struggled to find the resources to meet the new requirements for participation in the 2021-2022 campaign.

The late start to the competition has resulted in a situation where schools will face each other only once, instead of the usual home and away basis on which it is normally played.

The reduced first round means that getting off to a good start will be vitality important to all teams playing in the competition this year.

Coach of the defending champions Davion Ferguson is delighted that there will be a football season this school year.

“I am happy that the youngsters are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent having gone through almost a year and a half without having opportunities to be scouted. It was really challenging so I think all in all having schoolboy football back is a pleasure it's a joy for the youngsters,” he saud.

Ferguson believes that despite not being in optimal shape the team is in good standing ahead of their first game of the season.

“We are not where we would have liked to be, but we are happy with the progress we are making.”

Calabar Head Coach David Lalor expressed confidence ahead of the season opener despite limited preparation time.

“I expect my team to do well based on the response I am getting from them in training. We have a bunch of talent and we expect them to do well. I expect them to play well and we will see what the outcome will be,” he noted.

Before the Manning Cup opener, Clarendon College will be the defence of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup when they take on Edwin Allen High School at 12:30pm at the same venue. Clarendon College are also holders of the Olivier Shield.

There will be five other games in the Manning Cup today. In Group B over at the Stadium East Field, Camperdown will battle Dunoon Technical in the early game at 12:00 noon, while Excelsior High will take on Tivoli Gardens in the feature game at 3:00 pm.

At the Prison Ovals, Jonathan Grant go up against Jose Marti at 12:00 noon and 2019 losing finalists St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) will tackle St Jago at 3:00 pm.