JC vs KC Manning Cup on the line for urban area football giants

Both Jamaica College (JC) and Kingston College (KC) have a lot of respect for each other, and all for good reason.

But neither is expected to be intimidated by the other when they lock horns in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup final today.

Given their rich traditions and history, the schools have experienced being at this stage of the competition before, boasting 45 Manning Cup titles between them.

While they are arguably two of the urban area's finest rivals, this will be the first meeting between them in the final of this competition since 1975, which underscores that their task of securing the prestigious crown for this truncated season will by no means be easy.

As such, the handful of spectators who will be allowed inside Stadium East should be in for a treat as this showpiece boasts mouth-watering prospects with JC's young tactician Davion Ferguson aiming to outwit his more senior counterpart Ludlow Bernard.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm, after St Catherine High and Kingston Technical square off in the Walker Cup final at 1:00 pm.

JC, who will be contesting their seventh final in the last eight seasons, ruled the scene for five-straight years between 2013 and 2017, but that run was interrupted by Kingston College in 2018, as they broke a 32-year drought in securing their 15th hold on the title.

But the “Dark Blues” reclaimed the crown for the 30th time in 2019, and as such, will be brimming with confidence about making it 31 and by extension two-in-two under Ferguson's guidance.

The Old Hope Road-based school, who booked their spot in the final with a 3-0 win over Charlie Smith, would have already sized up the quality of the North Street-based unit, which came from behind twice to beat a spirited St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) team 4-2 in their semi-final.

Ferguson, once rated as one of the best young coaches in the region, says his team is mentally and physically prepared for the challenge to come from their North Street-based opponents and are excited to get the ball rolling.

“It's a wonderful feeling to get to another Manning Cup final. I have been at Jamaica College three years now and as you know, we didn't have a competition last year. So to actually make two finals in two seasons at Jamaica College is a wonderful feeling and that was part of our objective: to make the final.

“Once you're in a final you have as good a chance of being champions. We understand the nature of the job, we understand what is required, and I think we are prepared enough to deliver,” Ferguson told the Jamaica Observer.

This meeting is virtually a repeat of the 2019 semi-final clash between the two, where JC came out 5-4 winners on penalties after both teams failed to find the net in regulation time.

However, Ferguson will be hoping to avoid that route this time around.

For that to happen, Dwight Merrick, Tarick Ximinies, captain Duncan McKenzie, Giovanni Mitto and the ever-reliable Marlon Pennicooke will have to capitalise on their chances in open play.

“Kingston College is a strong opponent and everyone knows what the rivalry has been like over the years, so for us it doesn't need to be restated.

“We take every opponent seriously and we respect every opponent, but there is no fear. We are prepared mentally and physically for whatever we may be faced with in what should be an intriguing final,” the tactician noted.

Interestingly, JC's mascot is that of the Griffin, who was thought to be an especially powerful and majestic creature known for guarding treasures and priceless possessions.

Like they did against STATHS, Bernard is hoping his team will again put in a brave performance, exemplifying grit, determination and resilience, to dethrone their opponents, especially with that 2019 loss still very much fresh in his mind.

“It is never a desire to go to penalties because that becomes a lottery draw. Last time we won a shoot-out against the same opponents and then lost to them in another game.

“So I don't want to be reliant on that because I don't think it is a true reflection of who the better team is so we would want to get our business complete before the 90 minutes,” Bernard stated.

Should KC come out tops, it would see them ending the season with an unbeaten record, having swept all before them in the Manning Cup so far.

“It really puts us in good stead for winning but I won't be overconfident because these are schoolboys we are dealing with and they can be very unpredictable on the day and the same goes for Jamaica College as well,” Bernard told the Observer.

Jaheem Johnson, Ronardo Burgher, Christopher Pearson, captain Jemone Barclay and semi-final hero Luis Watson will be the point men for Bernard's unit.

“We were resilient against St Andrew Technical, but I think we will have to be more concentrated in dealing with Jamaica College; they seem to be on a momentum and both teams are pretty evenly matched.

“But I have some very serious boys in my team who want to get the job done, and I am thinking my physical prowess should serve us very well throughout the game. So I am heavily dependent on the maturity of my players to pull this off,” Bernard ended.