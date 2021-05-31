JFF boss points to positives from local football inactivity

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), has said that after the 14-month hiatus in football a number of positive developments have taken place for the sport on the island.

Speaking at a virtual press conference to announce the return of the local Premier League recently, Ricketts said that through his direction and leadership, football was now in a healthy place.

“JFF would have set up a committee chaired by Mr Christopher Samuda and included JFF representatives, independent persons, who were tasked with the responsibility of making recommendations to the JFF for a new model for professional football in Jamaica.

“Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) was formed with the new governance structure, a new commercial model, and a new vision. New, dynamic, loyal, committed, experienced leaders who love the sport were put in place. Corporate Jamaica, obviously, was impressed with the new approach and the potential to benefit commercially that they not only committed resources, but they remained silent, patient, and loyal.”

Ricketts confirmed handing over the reins to the PFJL for the betterment of the sport in the long run, while stating that the ultimate responsibility rests with the JFF.

“The JFF embraced the process and worked along in a new direction, fully confident that in the end, football will be the winner. Ladies and gentlemen, who says that good cannot come from some of our darkest moments? In this case, the pandemic.

“The bottom line, however, which we cannot ever forget is that it is the JFF's role to ensure that a national league is played and that this is commercially viable. It is developmental and in the end, produces the best players to service our national programmes.”

The JFF president pointed to the importance of the local league in the development of football.

“We have seen over the years the role of the National League in doing just that. When you look at the 30-man squad, for example, that will be travelling to Japan in a matter of maybe 10 days, for three games, 18 of the 30 players would have participated in the local national league.

“Most of that number are currently playing overseas, and I'm sure all 18 hope to be in the Gold Cup squad and of course the World Cup qualifiers.”

Ricketts said the timing of the resumption of local football was perfect for the upcoming competitions the Reggae Boyz will face this summer.

“It was very pleasing to us when the go-ahead was given for the league to resume, coming at a time where it does give the coach some opportunities to see our local players in competitive football ahead of these critical tournaments.

“Many persons think the inactivity automatically rules out these players. However, the JFF and the national technical staff can never take that position. The JFF's doors are always open, players need to knock loudly, they need to pound on it. In the end, the JFF wants the best available players on the field at all times.

Ricketts lauded all the parties involved that have taken football to the cusp of resumption.

“I want to commend the members of the PFJL who worked hard with JFF members, respective government ministers and their staff members, and of course, corporate Jamaica, for the commitment to take us where we are, as I speak.”

He said that football would help to rejuvenate the people of the country.

“We need to give Jamaicans something to be happy about, we need to give them that feel-good feeling that will translate to building and revitalising a nation that has been torn apart by the pandemic.”

The Jamaica Premier League will kick off on Saturday, June 26 at a time and venue to be announced.