Reports that Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore has been sacked and will be replaced by former England international Ricky Hill were last night rubbished by Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts.

The JFF boss noted that it could only be speculation due to the fact that it was public knowledge that the seven-member Technical Committee, led by Rudolph Speid, had a scheduled meeting last night to review the national senior men's football team's performance thus far in the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I haven't got any report as yet, I don't even know if the meeting is finished. That's all pure speculation,” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer last night.

News had broken last evening that Whitmore had been sacked and would have been replaced by Hill, with current Assistant Coach Paul Hall remaining as assistant and Wendell Downswell as special advisor.

But Ricketts rubbished those reports.

“There is no truth about Ricky Hill, that's pure speculation. We are waiting on a report from the Technical Committee and then the executive [of the JFF] will look at it, but as it is there is no truth to that,” reiterated Ricketts.

JFF General Secretary Dalton Wint had also chimed in on the report about Whitmore being sacked, noting that it was normal for the Technical Committee to meet and review the performance of the team and the coach's report after each round of games.

Wint was also quick to point out that the Technical Committee does not have the power to fire Coach Whitmore, as it can only make recommendations to the JFF executive, which would then accept or reject them.

It is important to note that neither Ricketts nor Wint gave any indication that a recommendation from the Technical Committee to sack the coach would not be taken under advisement, but specifically that at this time there was no report or recommendation to consider, with the president adding that Ricky Hill would definitely not be a replacement.

In a March 1, 2020 Observer report it was stated that the JFF and Hill had an agreement by which the English-born, 62-year-old of Jamaican parents, will oversee a recruitment and development programme of the JFF targeting male players 15 to 17 years old.

“The role will entail identifying the talented young player [15-17 years old] throughout Jamaica, then assembling specific personnel who will form the nucleus of a development squad. I will then direct and deliver a coaching programme, which will assist with the ongoing development of players. The benefits will naturally mean Jamaica stops losing gifted youngsters who end up falling by the wayside,” Hill told the Observer from his home in London then.

Whitmore, the former star midfielder now in his fourth stint as coach of the senior men's team, has Jamaica in sixth place in the eight-team Final Round standings on seven points. The group is being led by Canada on 16, followed by the US on 15, Mexico and Panama on 14, followed by Costa Rica on nine.

El Salvador follow with six and Honduras occupy last place with three points. Each team has played eight games.

The top three teams at the end of the 14-game, round-robin fixtures will gain automatic berths to Qatar next year, with the fourth-place team earning another chance via an intercontinental play-off to the World Cup Finals.