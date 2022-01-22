JFF boss says fans being short-changed by COVID-19 lockout

JFF boss says fans being short-changed by COVID-19 lockoutSaturday, January 22, 2022
President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts says football fans have been short-changed as they are not being allowed to watch games in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) nor the National men's senior team competiting in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying series.
Fans will not be allowed to watch JPL games live, at least until mid-February, while after a maximum of 5,000 fully vaccinated fans were allowed inside National Stadium for Jamaica's World Cup qualifying game against the United States, none would be allowed for the next two home games against Mexico next week and Costa Rica on February 2.
At Tuesday's virtual media launch of the JPL, Ricketts said it was an unfortunate situation that fans are still not allowed to attend games even when they were fully vaccinated.
“Fans feel short-changed and are disappointed that even though they are vaccinated, they are being treated as if they were not,” he said.
Ricketts described the situation as “a disservice to the fans of the Premier League and the national team”, and said while the health and well-being of the citizens must be a priority, football fans in Jamaica were not being treated well.
He pointed out that on Thursday night, the Peruvian Government had permitted 15,000 fans to watch the international friendly game against the Reggae Boyz.
The JFF boss said after being allowed 5,000 fans for the game against the USA, he was hoping to get more fans into National Stadium for the upcoming games, but said he realised that with the current fourth wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it would have been difficult.
— Paul Reid
