JFF establishes governance review commission to transform organisation

JFF establishes governance review commission to transform organisationWednesday, July 07, 2021
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has established a governance review commission to transform the organisation in keeping with its strategic direction.
The JFF sees this process as a very critical component of its strategic plan which includes the conducting of a comprehensive organisational review of the structure and systems of reporting throughout the federation, and also to update or create policies to guide its governance and operational processes.
Jamaica Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda, as was the case with the interim committee for the professionalisation of football, has been appointed to lead the review commission.
Former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron, who also served on the interim committee and the player contract negotiation team for the senior Reggae Boyz, has also been appointed to the team. The appointment of the independent members is strategic, recognising the nature of the exercise and the principles associated with good governance practices.
Further, it is imperative that the process is guided by persons with experience, critical skills, competencies, and track records to facilitate a seamless transition process. The other members on the commission include JFF directors Peter Reid and Wayne Thompson with support from JFF General Secretary Dalton Wint and Senior Executive Assistant Debra Shaw.
The JFF is desirous of accelerating this transformation exercise, recognising obvious capacity issues with the organisation and the urgency to respond to the needs of its valued stakeholders.
