Foul play?

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) lodged a report with world governing body Fifa on Wednesday night after it became aware that Costa Rica had employed two players who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after their arrival in the island with their team on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the Costa Rican delegation received their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results on Wednesday afternoon and they revealed that three players and three non-players had returned positive tests.

Under Jamaica's and Concacaf's protocols regarding positive COVID-19 cases, the individuals should be immediately isolated. The Jamaica Observer understands that the Costa Rican delegation was advised by Jamaica's public health authorities that all three players should be treated as new cases and must be isolated, though the visitors claimed that two of the players were recovered cases.

It is further understood that meetings, with public health officials on board, were held before the start of the game and during the first half of the match in which the two players were engaged, but the recommendation for them to be isolated and therefore not play were ignored. In fact, they were allowed to play by the match commissioner, Grenadian Allan James.

JFF President Michael Ricketts explained his administration's position on the matter.

“I just had a discussion with our medical personnel and a report was sent last night to Fifa outlining what would have transpired. I think the match commissioner would have some questions to be answered because he was made aware of the situation, did not act on it, but certainly a report has been sent to Fifa, and we are actually waiting on them to respond to what we would have sent,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Costa Rican Football Federation issued a statement which read: “The Jamaican federation stated in the weeks prior to the match that due to restrictions by local authorities the entire delegation had to take a PCR test upon arrival in Jamaica. These tests were carried out on Tuesday night and the results were available on Wednesday afternoon. In these tests one player and three administrative staff of the delegation were positive as new cases, in addition to two players recently recovered from COVID-19.

“The new positives were immediately isolated and, as indicated by the protocol, these results were communicated to the Fifa delegation and the local authorities. At the same time all the documentation was presented proving that the other two players who tested positive were recovered cases with fewer than 25 days of having had a positive result for COVID-19.

“Therefore, based on existing regulations and based on the documentation presented by the Costa Rican Football Federation, both Fifa and Concacaf authorised the participation of said players.

“Once the first half of the match against the Jamaicans had passed, the officials of the Medical Commission of the Jamaican Football Federation stated that their recommendation was that the players not participate.

“This position did not come from any health authority in the country or from a soccer authority,” the statement continued.

The Costa Rican board also stated that the entire delegation had returned negative tests in Mexico on Monday ahead of their travel to Jamaica on Tuesday night.

However, an Observer source insisted that it was the Ministry of Health authorities which demanded that the Concacaf and Jamaica protocols be enforced that the two players were withdrawn at the half-time break.

The match card shows that attacker Gerson Torres and midfielder Jefry Valverde were substituted at that time.

Both Concacaf and Jamaica deem it important that COVID-19-positive cases be isolated, but there appears to be a grey area concerning individuals recovered from COVID-19 but still showing a positive reading.

The ball is now in Fifa's court.

