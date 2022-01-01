JFF names 23-man squad for Peru friendly

JFF names 23-man squad for Peru friendlySaturday, January 01, 2022
|
A 23-man squad have been selected to represent Jamaica in an International Friendly against Peru in Lima on January 20, 2022.
The date of the game does not fall within a Fifa window so none of the Europe-based players and some others from Central America were called.
Captain Andre Blake, Oneil Fisher, and Alvas Powell were not called for this assignment as Coach Paul Hall will be using the opportunity to look at other players who are unfamiliar to him.
All the players, including those not called on this occasion, have made themselves available and are committed to be ready for the three World Cup qualifying games from January 27 to February 2. The 23-man squad for those games will assemble in Jamaica on January 24.
The squad below will assemble in Jamaica on January 13.
They are Dwayne Miller, Jeadine White, Amal Knight, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence, Je-Vaughn Watson, Kevon Lambert, Tevin Shaw, Ramone Howell, Devon Williams, Peter Lee Vassell, Lamar Walker, Alex Marshall, Dwayne Atkinson, Deshane Beckford, Kaheem Parris, Devonte Campbell, Jourdain Fletcher, Cory Burke, Oquassa Chong.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy