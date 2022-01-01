JFF names 23-man squad for Peru friendly

A 23-man squad have been selected to represent Jamaica in an International Friendly against Peru in Lima on January 20, 2022.

The date of the game does not fall within a Fifa window so none of the Europe-based players and some others from Central America were called.

Captain Andre Blake, Oneil Fisher, and Alvas Powell were not called for this assignment as Coach Paul Hall will be using the opportunity to look at other players who are unfamiliar to him.

All the players, including those not called on this occasion, have made themselves available and are committed to be ready for the three World Cup qualifying games from January 27 to February 2. The 23-man squad for those games will assemble in Jamaica on January 24.

The squad below will assemble in Jamaica on January 13.

They are Dwayne Miller, Jeadine White, Amal Knight, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence, Je-Vaughn Watson, Kevon Lambert, Tevin Shaw, Ramone Howell, Devon Williams, Peter Lee Vassell, Lamar Walker, Alex Marshall, Dwayne Atkinson, Deshane Beckford, Kaheem Parris, Devonte Campbell, Jourdain Fletcher, Cory Burke, Oquassa Chong.