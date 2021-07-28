JFF president promises inquest after Gold Cup let-down

President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts was left dismayed at the premature exit of the Reggae Boyz from the Concacaf Gold Cup.

He said hopes were high inside the camp that this group of players possessed the individual “quality” to have gone very deep, if not all the way, in the tournament.

But those hopes and dreams came crashing down when Jamaica were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the biennial championship when they were clipped 0-1 by nemeses United States.

In front of a vociferous crowd, with the significantly greater portion of the 41,000 favouring the home side, FC Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe headed home in the 83rd minute to set the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium alight.

The defeat marks the third-straight Gold Cup that the USA were getting the better of Jamaica. In 2017, the Americans defeated Jamaica in the final 2-1, two years later a 3-1 result saw Jamaica bowing out at the semi-final stage.

And, on Sunday, the Boyz's elimination at the quarter-final stage would mark the worst result in four-consecutive editions of the tournament.

Jamaica reached their first final in 2015, beaten 1-3 by Mexico in Philadelphia. On their way to the championship match, Jamaica had registered a rare defeat on the Americans, clipping them 2-1 in the semi-finals in Atlanta.

“We are very disappointed because I believe we have the quality players to have gone much farther into the competition,” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer shortly after Sunday night's let-down.

“The players are extremely disappointed as well.”

Ricketts, too, zoomed in on the team's lack of conviction in and around the opponents' penalty box as a source of fail.

“This evening [Sunday] I thought we played well in patches, but I thought we lacked composure in front of the goal because we could have converted what I thought were easy chances,” he said.

The wastefulness in the final third haunted the Boyz throughout the tournament, and was an enduring concern for Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical team.

Over the four matches, and with the best efforts of the coaching staff, they were not able to fix the problem.

In their final Group C game against Costa Rica, a contest the Boyz dominated, their profligacy was most glaring. And, in the end, the Central Americans won 1-0, converting one of three shots on target to Jamaica's 11.

Ricketts says, as a matter of course, there will be a technical review to try to ascertain viable information as the team looks to build for the octagonal of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, which starts for Jamaica with an away match against Mexico on September 2.

“From a technical perspective we will certainly be having discussion with the technical staff. I know he [Whitmore] is looking to add some players to this nucleus.

“In terms of casualties, I really have no ideas in whom he would be disappointed.

“However, he did express a weakness in central midfield, so I know he will be looking for players to fill that spot. I think, upfront, we may need one or two more players. So, I expect that there will be some additions,” Ricketts shared.

In a result-driven business where the axe has been known to fall quickly when teams fall below expectations, and in this case, it would not appear that any job at the technical ranks is in danger.

Nevertheless, Ricketts, conceded that discussions across the entire technical programme will be encouraged in the coming days.

“We will certainly be canvassing the thoughts of the directors. Let's see what will happen from here on, although, I think at this stage we just need to refocus.

“But there is no doubt that the JFF, having invested so heavily [in the Gold Cup campaign], is very disappointed at the results and the early exit,” Ricketts reiterated.

The JFF boss says the most important thing is for the team to “refocus” and get ready for the World Cup qualifiers, which is a quick turnaround after the Gold Cup.

“But, as it is now, we have to reprogramme and refocus and look forward to the World Cup qualifiers.

“The real picture is the World Cup qualifiers, and we were looking to use as many games in this competition [Gold Cup] as possible as part of the preparation process going into the qualifiers,” Ricketts said.

He urged Jamaicans to continue their support of the team even as the Gold Cup ended in an anticlimactic way.

“I am sure that people are disappointed as well as we wanted to give the people of Jamaica a boost, having been suppressed and strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic. We really wanted to do something for Jamaica, but let's look forward to the World Cup qualifiers.

“We are asking the people to stay strong and continue to give us the support and we will definitely be hoping for better results in the World Cup qualifiers,” Ricketts concluded.