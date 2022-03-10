JFF recognises ISSA coaches for excellent season

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on Tuesday recognised the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and the football coaches of the teams that won the various Under-19 competitions for the efforts made during a very difficult time in Jamaica.

The ceremony took place at the head office of the JFF.

After the 2020-2021 season was cancelled, it took a huge effort on the part of ISSA to administer and run the 2021-2022 season.

With the new logistical challenges thrown into the mix, along with the normal challenges that they have to face each season, it proved to be a season like no other, especially considering it was played over two semesters and not the usual first semester of the school year.

JFF President Michael Ricketts lauded ISSA President Keith Wellington and the other members of his committee for their efforts to make schoolboy football return successfully.

“I must recognise Keith Wellington, who as the president of ISSA has made such an indelible mark on local sport and the other members of ISSA who are essentially principals of high schools.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the staff members and your principals because if the principals don't support your programmes, then you are not going to do very well,” he said.

Ricketts thought that the coaches had done a remarkable job after the long lay-off, to get the standard of play as high as it was this past season.

“After not playing football for such a long time, the quality of play I think was at a premium and I must underline the importance of an organisation like ISSA that would have done so very well after not playing sport for so long.

“We want to highlight the work of our coaches and the JFF is intent on ensuring that our coaches are always at a premium, as it relates to exposure and certainly qualifications.”

Ricketts informed of the increased numbers of certified coaches in Jamaica since he took office.

“When we got into office there was not one single 'B' licensed coach in Jamaica and now there are 27 and there is no other Caribbean country that has more than five,” he boasted.

He explained that his administration will continue to focus attention on bringing coaches off all age groups up to standard.

“We are intent on ensuring that our coaches are of the best quality. We have nine coaching educators who are tasked with the responsibility of preparing our 'C' licensed coaches.”

It was the first time that the JFF was recognising ISSA for their contribution to the development of football in this way, something that will continue, Ricketts promised.

Also taking place at the ceremony was the commissioning and recommissioning of Fifa Referees. Two referees received their Fifa badges for the first time, while twelve referees and assistant referees we recommissioned.

— Dwayne Richards