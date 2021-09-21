JFF seeks Govt's permission to have vaccinated spectators for Oct 10 WC qualifier

THE Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) will seek the Government of Jamaica's permission to allow fully vaccinated spectators the opportunity to cheer on Jamaica's Reggae Boyz in their Concacaf World Cup qualification game at the National Stadium on Sunday, October 10.

The Reggae Boyz, who have already played three games earlier this month in the final phase of qualification for Qatar 2022, will host Canada on that day for only their second home game thus far.

According to a release from the JFF yesterday, the sport's local governing body said it is also willing to partner with the Government of Jamaica to promote the need for the population to get vaccinated.

“The JFF will be making representation to the relevant authorities for permission to allow spectators into a fraction of the capacity of the stadium. However, the proposal to the Government is for interested persons to show proof of full vaccination for attendance. The JFF has indicated to the Government its willingness to partner with it in promoting the need for the population to get vaccinated,” the release said.

It also added that the cost of tickets and how they can be purchased will be publicised only if permission is granted.

In the October Fifa window Jamaica will also oppose the United States on Thursday, October 7, in Austin, Texas, copmpete against Canada on October 10 here in Jamaica, and will play away to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, October 13.

Jamaica currently sit at the bottom of the eight-team points standing with a solitary point after losing their first two encounters, 1-2 away to Mexico at the Azteca and 0-3 here to Panama, before earning a point in San Jose with a 1-1 result with Costa Rica.

The top three teams from the home and away series earn automatic berths to Qatar, while the fourth-place team gains another shot via a Continental play-off.