Jobs safe!

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts, who made the journey to Costa Rica yesterday, told the Jamaica Observer that the players and technical staff continue to have the administration's backing.

“We understand the situation and that's what the sport of football is about. We still believe in our technical staff and we are still very optimistic,” he said.

“We are very disappointed that after two games — especially after the game in Jamaica — that we have not yet got any points, but having looked at qualifying for 1998 [World Cup] we also lost our first two games and, of course, we came back and qualified for that tournament.

“The technical staff is very disappointed as well. They certainly will have to pull themselves together, like the players, and work toward getting enough points so we will be on our way to Qatar,” Ricketts continued.

The JFF boss insisted that the Boyz' current situation is not yet dire.

“I don't think we are yet in a desperate position because we still have 12 games [left to play], and I reckon if we can win 60 per cent of those games we will definitely be in a pretty decent position.

“But we certainly need to leave here with something — all three [points] hopefully – then that would put us in a position to move from strength to strength,” he said.

Jamaica arrived in the Central American country yesterday hungry for points after suffering two defeats from as many starts in the eight-team Concacaf World Cup final-stage qualifiers.

The Reggae Boyz, who are to face Costa Rica tomorrow at 8:00 pm Jamaica time, lost 1-2 away to Mexico before surrendering meekly in a 0-3 home defeat to Panama on Sunday.

As was previously planned for the Costa Rica assignment, Jamaica Head Coach Theodore Whitmore reverted to a 23-member squad comprising mostly locally bred players, which squad also featured against Mexico. The lone change is veteran midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson replacing Richard King.

The squad against Panama comprised a slew of United Kingdom-based players — eight of them were in the starting 11 — who were barred from making the trips to Mexico and Costa Rica due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The Boyz are rooted last in the eight-team table without a point while Costa Rica, who lost 0-1 on home soil to the Mexicans on Sunday, are seventh with a single point.

Mexico are the early front-runners with six points, followed by Panama (four), Canada (two), Honduras (two), United States (two) and El Salvador, who are also on two points.

In the other matches scheduled for tomorrow, Canada host El Salvador, Panama welcome Mexico and Honduras entertain the United States.

The teams involved in the round robin, home and away format are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.