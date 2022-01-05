JGA hails its late president James Moss-Solomon

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) has hailed its late former president James Moss-Solomon for his “significant contribution to golf in Jamaica and the region” and said he would be missed.

Moss-Solomon, who passed away yesterday, was “integral to the development of the first Junior Golf Programme that was started in the 1980s,” a release said, adding: “He believed in the concept of a regional governing body for golf and together with Barbados, Puerto Rico and Trinidad, was a founding member of the Caribbean Golf Association in the capacity of vice-president.”

A trophy was named in his honour by the Caribbean Golf Association for the Boys' 18 and under age group, and the most recent Jamaican to win it was Justin Burrowes.

The release said Moss-Solomon had remained a friend of local and Caribbean golf and that “based on his significant contribution to golf in Jamaica and the region, and the Jamaican economy as a business executive, his presence and influence will be sorely missed”.

— Paul Reid