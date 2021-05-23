JOA boss Samuda gives Champs thumbs up

THE recently staged 110th renewal of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships has receved the thumbs up from Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA).

The five-day event, which was held May 11-15 at National Stadium, was the first in two years after the 2020 edition was cancelled out of concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year's renewal was held under strict protocols and with a reduced number of athletes.

Christopher Samuda, president of the JOA, said he and his association were pleased with the planning and the execution of the event as well as the outcome, and hailed officials who he said were outstanding.

Speaking at Wednesday's virtual monthly meet of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, Samuda said: “I was very pleased with how the protocols were followed very strictly and how, despite the absence of spectators, we were able to achieve that sort of energy that fed into the performances, because we had some very good performances, creditable performances given the circumstances.”

Jamaica, he said, stepped up and delivered an outstanding product.

“We have demonstrated as a country that we can put on an event that is in keeping with standards, that is in keeping with the health and safety protocols that have been brought on us by virtue of the pandemic,” Samuda noted.

The JOA boss said the future of track and field was in safe hands.

“We have an efficient cadre of officials manning our track and field heritage,” he said. “We had that demonstrated in the World Under 20 championships that was held [in 2002] and I have absolutely no doubt that that standard will be maintained because we are constantly re-educating and retraining. So I was very pleased, and I am sure that most persons who were watching were pleased as well,” he noted.

— Paul Reid