JOA hails arrival of chess at CAC Games

The governing national sport body, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), is hailing the arrival of chess at the 2023 San Salvador Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games as “a window opened wide for local talent to become checkmate practitioners”.

A member of the executive board of Centro Caribe Sports, which owns the CAC games, JOA President Samuda said the advent of chess at the CAC Games is “proof positive of Centro Caribe Sports' unwavering commitment to expand the menu of sports in creating signal opportunities for the region's sportsmen and women”.

It is an open secret that in the last decade chess locally has experienced tremendous growth, competitively and recreationally, with significant successes on the regional and international stages.

Ryan Foster, secretary general/CEO of the JOA and a member of the Technical Commission of Centro Caribe Sports, which oversees more than 30 sports at the CAC Games, said: “The JOA is a strong advocate of chess for we have seen its value of mental discipline and strategic thinking that have become the DNA of Jamaica's success particularly among our youth.”

Foster, in expressing the apex sport organisation's approach, further stated that “we the JOA take seriously our responsibility to provide as many platforms as we can for various sports to rise and become flagships in the local Olympic convoy”.

With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, Foster noted that “the JOA is committed to making home runs in Paris and our member associations have bought into our mission and are padding up”.

The campaign to have Chess admitted to the Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) continues in earnest in many global sport quarters and President Samuda is once again lending Jamaica's support.

“Chess has now made it to the regional multi-sport stage. We must now advance it to the Olympic stage more of a right rather than a privilege for its credentials are compelling,” said Foster.

The Jamaica Chess Federation was admitted by the JOA as a member in 2017.