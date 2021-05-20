JOA/JAAA partnership set to extend athletics legacy, says official

Ryan Foster, CEO of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), has praised the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) for their efforts to get track and field restarted on the island when they announced an innovative new series called the “Olympic Destiny Series”.

Speaking at a press conference to announce a historic partnership between the two organisations last week, Foster highlighted the challenges faced by the athletes under normal circumstances and the new ones caused by the pandemic that shut down sports islandwide for a year.

“The development of athletes for participation in the Olympic Games requires significant preparation on the part of the athlete. They not only have to maintain a particular level of fitness, but they are also required to participate in a variety of developmental and qualifying meets all over the world while maintaining mental and physical wellness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this task difficult and in the case of Jamaica has halted the sport of track and field within the country. We are pleased that the national federation, the JAAA, has taken the lead in not only trying to resume the sport in Jamaica, but to also provide opportunities for many to resume their careers and livelihood,” said Foster.

The JOA executive recognised the forerunners who helped to establish Jamaica's track and field legacy and said that his administration is firmly committed to its continuance.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association through its board and corporate team are firm believers in this way of life and seek through their activities to demonstrate this daily. We recognise that we stand on the foundation laid by our predecessors which has resulted in our building legends in various sporting disciplines — people who are sought-after the world over even when their careers as sportsmen and women would have come to an end.

“Our legacy in track and field is well-documented, and such a legacy would not have been possible without a visionary and forward-thinking national federation for the sport but also strong partnerships and synergies with a sports apex body to provide avenues within which our athletes can self-actualise.”

The partnership is designed not only to restart the sport, but to ensure that the National Championships from which the athletics team to the Olympic Games will be selected is held.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association is pleased to mark the consummation of this partnership with the JAAA in this ceremony. The signing of this partnership dubbed Olympic Destiny, represents another milestone for both the JOA/JAAA.

“It is indeed a legacy from which generations of track and field athletes will benefit. A legacy that the JOA is pleased, yet humbled, to give to those who we serve. With trademark vision and purpose, the JOA will unite with the JAAA for the execution of four track and field events between May and June 2021 culminating in the National Senior and Junior Trials in June, which will be used to select our men and women at the upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games,” stated Foster.

He outlined the breakdown of the distribution of the funds for the Destiny Series which will help athletes to resume earning from their talents and the National Championships.

“The JOA in the first instance will invest $7 million in these four events dubbed the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny and a further $7.5 million in the National Senior and Junior Trials, a total investment of $14.5m. The JOA believes that the onward journey starts in earnest today with eyes on the horizon and with forward vision. We are strong supporters of one of our critical stakeholders and partners, the JAAA, its athletes, coaches and administrators of the sport that has brought so much joy and pride to Jamaica.”

“We hope that this investment will allow for our athletes to continue their journey and preparation for the Olympic Games, but also for a greater cause to restart their lives and their careers,” Foster reasoned.

The JOA CEO also lauded the JAAA president and his team for the role they have played in bringing about the series.

“I want to recognise the signal work of Mr Garth Gayle and his team in facilitating this historic partnership; the stewardship and foresight of President Samuda and the board in creating opportunities for the benefit of our membership and stakeholders; and my own passion to build viable partnerships within and beyond Jamaica that give meaning to lives in sport that are motivated by service, an opportunity for which our colleagues and ourselves are grateful.”

The series gets under way this Saturday starting at 8:15 am and ending at 10:45 am at the National Stadium in Kingston.

— Dwayne Richards