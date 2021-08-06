JOA president lauds Ja's sprint hurdles achievement

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has lauded Jamaica's latest gold and bronze medallists for the essential qualities they demonstrated in their success on Thursday morning here.

Jamaica increased its medal count to seven (three gold, one silver and three bronze) after Hansle Parchment created the upset of these delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the men's 110m hurdles final.

He scorched the track in a seasonal best 13.04 seconds to overhaul the howling favourite, World Champion American Grant Holloway (13.09 seconds) in the last 20 metres, with Jamaica's other entrant in the final, National Champion Ronald Levy finishing third in 13.10 seconds.

“Hansle and Ronald have demonstrated what I have always maintained to be essential qualities of a professional and successful athlete. They are self-starters, driven by a will to succeed, possessing courage that goes into overdrive to the finish line and a spirit that is magnanimous in victory,” Samuda told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “I am proud of Jamaica's sons who have given this generation and the next generations of hurdlers the character to become despite the hurdles of life, and the wisdom to remain grounded.”

Samuda said Parchment was selected by the JOA as the male captain of “our delegation of athletes of six sports and he has led by example and inspiringly. Ronald is on the Olympic stage for the first time and he has rightfully claimed a coveted place in the history of the games. I salute both gentlemen.”

The JOA boss said the country's apex sport governing body must now cement its credentials in the sprint hurdles and indelibly stamp its mark in that discipline on the pages of global sports.

