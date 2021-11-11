Jockeys Mullings, Hibbert suspended for 25 race days, fined $20,000 each after fight

The Stewards announced the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at the offices of the Jamaica Racing Commission, 8 Winchester Road, Kingston 10, on Tuesday.

Jockey Oneil Mullings was suspended for 25 race days and fined the sum of $20,000 for his involvement in an altercation with jockey Nicholas Hibbert on the track at Caymanas Park on Monday, November 1, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Jockey Nicholas Hibbert was suspended for 25 race days and fined the sum of $20,000 for his involvement in an altercation with jockey O'Neil Mullings on the track at Caymanas Park on Monday, November 1, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The operations stewards conducted an investigation into reports they received concerning the poor condition of the horse Fly First Class, owned and trained by David Powell. After hearing submissions from Powell, as well as viewing reports and photographs received from the commission's acting senior veterinarian, the operations stewards ruled that Powell had breached the provisions of rule 156(vi)(b)(d)(h) of the Jamaica Racing Commission Racing Rules 1977. As a result, they revoked Powell's owners registration and trainer's licence, effective immediately.