Jodi Munn-Barrow is first female JGA president

Jodi Munn-Barrow became the first female president of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) after winning the position in an uncontested election at last Thursday's annual general meeting.

Former President Peter Chin did not seek re-election after serving in the post for 10 years.

The JGA is just four years shy of celebrating 100 years in operation, having started in 1925.

Munn-Barrow was gracious in acceptance of the position. “When I started my golfing career some 30-odd years ago, I never envisioned that I would ever take over the helm of this august body. I remember all of those who have done this before me and I have always looked up to them throughout my career. I hope that I make them proud as well as the members of the association and I look forward to working with all of the members in ensuring that the game of golf grows and continues to be very successful.”

She outlined some of the things she expects to achieve during her tenure as president. “During this tenure I will endeavour to increase the optics of golf in Jamaica. Some of the areas I would like to focus on include marketing Jamaica as a golfing destination through dialogue with the ministries of sports and tourism, reaching out again and having dialogue with the member clubs, trying to bring an AJGA (America Junior Golf Association) event to Jamaica; thus lifting the image of our junior golf programme and also increasing the membership of the association by speaking with the presidents of other sporting bodies to try to get their members interested in golf as a second sport.”

The other members of the new board are Dr Mark Newnham, vice-president; Fred Sutherland, honorary secretary; Bruce Lopez, assistant secretary; William Brown, treasurer; Alison Reid, junior golf chairperson; committee members Dave Lyn, Michael Bradford, William Knibbs, Rowena Coe and Vikram Dhiman.

The immediate past President Peter Chin will also serve on the board.