Jody Brown among 28 young Girlz called to combined training camp

Jody Brown among 28 young Girlz called to combined training campTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
Jamaica's world Cup striker Jody Brown is the most recognised and popular personality among the 28 players called to the second combined Women's Under-17/Under-20 training camp at the JFF-UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence which started yesterday and is scheduled to end on Thursday.
The first camp ended last Friday.
Brown, a student at Florida State University in the United States, was one of the outstanding players as her team won the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division One football championship recently.
Apart from Brown, there are two other players based overseas — Ashlee Lewis of Toronto Blizzard and Nevillegail Able of Navarro College.
The camp will be used to access the current state of the players' technical, physical, mental, and tactical abilities. It will also be used to develop friendship, trust and chemistry which could help on the field of play.
SQUAD: Dejionee Anderson, Davia Richards, Tianna Beswick, Daihla Whyte, Javanae Jones, Kaliscia Mitchell, Seanoya Taylor, Liha Williams, Nickela Thomas, Kelly Nunes, Jada Douglas, Mickela Thomas, Jody Brown, Avery Johnson, Ashlee Lewis, Nevillegail Able, Tiny Seaton, Janeil Mignott, Shaneil Buckley, Kerrisan Lawrence, Lillian Clarke, Andrene Smith, Destiny Powell, Dannique Wilson, Natoya Atkinson, Cassandra Smith, Shanae Ashley, Sajane Anderson.
