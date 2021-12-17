Jody Brown looks to make impact with Girlz after super collegiate season

Jody Brown is ready to once again explode on the international scene and it's clear for all to see.

Standing at a shade over 5ft 2in, Brown's physical presence is by no means imposing, but when the ball is at her feet, she is bound to cause all kinds of problems.

It is that explosiveness and the ease at which she glides past opponents on occasions that will again make the striker a key factor if Jamaica's Reggae Girlz are to secure another qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023.

“I am always eager to get out on the field and play my own game, that's always been my focus and I've always had confidence in my abilities. It doesn't matter what competition it is or who I am playing against, my confidence remains the same. So I just want to do what I do best to try and get Jamaica to another World Cup,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

The 19-year-old, who is proving an important weapon for Mark Krikorian's Florida State University (FSU), recently concluded a season to remember, as she assisted her team to the NCAA National Championship.

That campaign, which ended with a 4-3 win over Brigham Young University on penalties, is expected to prove a solid foundation for the Reggae Girl to build on ahead of the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for two months' time.

Brown played in all 25 games for the Seminoles, starting 23 while covering over 1,500 minutes in the season which she ended with four goals and a team-leading 10 assists.

With those 10 assists, she became the second Seminole since 2016 to have double-digit assists in a season.

“It's an unbelievable feeling. This is what everyone that plays at a high level in college play for and I'm just really happy that I've gotten the opportunity to be a part of an amazing team and staff members who all played their part in us winning the National Championship,” Brown said.

“I think I've gotten so much better playing with my teammates and that showed this season and I know what was always expected of me, so I just tried to always be myself and play my own game.

“FSU is amazing, I love it there, everyone there is just loving and caring. At first I was a bit shy, but I've grown so much on and off the field and my true personality is just starting to show,” the sophomore added.

Brown, featured from off the bench regularly in FSU's 16 games the previous season as a freshman, contributing five goals and one assist in just 661 minutes, but she was by no means satisfied.

As such, the St Ann native from humble beginnings, did what she has done most of her life to get to where she is at now — keeping her head down and put in the extra work.

The end result is there to be seen. She established herself as a first-choice striker, aiding the Seminoles to a third National Championship in their history and second in the past four years.

“I've improved so much as a player and as a person. Just doing continuous extra work after training helped me so much in improving my style of play and then it just comes easier in the games,” she noted.

“So I just want to continue what I'm doing now, put in the work and put myself in the best position to succeed both on and off the field. It doesn't matter what level I am playing at, it's always important to do what will put me in the right direction,” said Brown, who also led Montverde Academy to two state championships prior to joining FSU.

Given her current vein of form and significant growth, coupled with that of the lethal Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and others, Brown is adamant that their chances of making another appearance at the global showpiece is as good as any.

Brown, who last played in the US Soccer Summer Series in June, will rejoin her 51st-ranked Reggae Girlz teammates to kick off the road to Australia/New Zealand against Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Grenada, and Cayman Islands in February.

Vin Blaine will be at the helm of the coaching staff on this occasion, replacing Hubert Busby, following allegations of sexual misconduct regarding the latter.

Busby, Hue Menzies and Lorne Donaldson, were instrumental in the Girlz' historic appearance at the 2019 showpiece in France.

“We, the players just have to keep our focus on the main goal and just play together as a team and hopefully we will make it to another World Cup.

“We all know what is at stake and so we just have to come in prepared to win. It is not going to be easy, but I think we have the quality in players to qualify,” Brown noted.

But until game time comes about, the soft-spoken Brown, whose stock has been rising way ahead of her move to the professional ranks, said she will continue to put in the work behind the scenes.

“I'll be working for sure and taking care of my body, as well as to prepare myself mentally to go out there and give my best performance each game,” she ended.