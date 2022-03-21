Johnson scores century in Wolmer's win

JORDAN Johnson scored the first century of the season when he made 160 to give Wolmer's Boys' a 188-run win against St Jago High in the 2022 ISSA Grace Shield Urban Under-19 cricket match at Nelson Oval on Tuesday, March 15.

The knock from the 16-year-old Johnson — a West Indies Under-19 World Cup representative — contained 13 sixes and 12 fours as he punished the bowlers.

Wolmer's batted first before declaring their innings on 245-6. St Jago's Lindale Anderson got 2- 71.

St Jago, in their reply, wilted under the bowling of Alex Hinds and Nicoli McKenzie — who took three wickets each — and they were bundled out for a paltry 57 all out.

At Wilbert Parkes Oval, defending champions Excelsior High beat hosts Campion College by nine wickets. Campion College made 50 all out before Excelsior replied with 54-1.

Michael Clarke made 33 not out in Excelsior's second win of the season. It was Campion first loss from two starts.

At Maxfield Park, Kingston College defeated St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) by six wickets to register their second win from as many starts.

STATHS, who batted first, were dismissed for 96 with Rojel Wright (24) and Dujon Brown (21). Kev-Aundrae Virgo and Evon Brown had three wickets each.

KC easily reached 99-4 thanks to Jahmall Taylor's 39 not out and 27 from Steven Wedderburn with 27.

Ardenne High beat Jamaica College by 96 runs in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Ardenne made 160 before bowling out JC for a paltry 66.

— Gerald Reid