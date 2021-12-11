Jordon Reign's tipped to make it three in a row

Trainer Ian Parsard will be hoping that his talented American-bred Jordon Reign's can maintain his unbeaten record on local soil when he takes on rivals in the $1.13-million War Zone feature event on the 11-race MBet Summit of Speed race day at Caymanas Park today.

Jordon Reign's, a three-year-old bay gelding bred by Mosler out of the Scrimshaw mare Dearie Be Good, completed his second-consecutive win from as many start this season on November 13 in a five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) contest. Then Jordon Reign's showed exciting promise when winning by four lengths in a smooth time of 1:05.2 minutes for the distance, this was after he stumbled shortly after the start of the race.

Jordon Reign's has worked brilliantly coming into this race, cantering from the nine-furlong marker and galloping five furlongs in 1:00.2 minutes. With nothing much in the line-up Jordon Reign's, who will carry top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb), is expected to make it three in a row.

The three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event going over five-and-a-half furlongs is positioned as the second event on the day with a post time of 11:45 am. First race is at 11:10 am.

Secret Identity, from the barn of Tensang Chung, looks the likely threat to Jordon Reign's in this race. The talented filly, who was all the rage on November 27, ran disappointingly when finishing third behind Super Duper and Hoist The Mast over the five-straight course.

Secret Identity should be better off at this distance, but faces a tough and smart-looking Jordon Reign's, who she finished second behind on November 13. If Jordon Reign's doesn't show up, then Secret Identity looks the likely choice to take down this trophy race and give her trainer his 200th career win.

The rest of the field is made up of Moonova, Cataba, Magical Mood, Chandra's Law, and Mum.

Also on tap are the SunnySide Stakes, a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over five furlongs round; the Miracle Cure Sprint, a Restricted Allowance non-winners of two event for native-bred three-year-old fillies, split in two divisions, going five-and-a-half furlongs; and the Master Blaster Trophy, a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance III/IV event over the straight course.